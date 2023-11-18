In a highly anticipated 2023 New Mexico High School Football 5A State Semifinal, the defending state champions, the No. 2 Artesia Bulldogs (10-1 overall), are set to clash with the resilient No. 3 Piedra Vista Panthers (6-5 overall). The battleground is the iconic Artesia Bulldog Bowl, promising an electrifying encounter between two teams with distinct journeys to this pivotal moment. #nmpreps

(5) Piedra Vista Panthers: As the relatively unknown contender, the Piedra Vista Panthers arrive as the underdogs, ready to defy expectations. Led by players like Adrian Jacquez (2025/LB and WR), Dylan McCoy (2024), and Mason Courtney (2026), the Panthers have quietly built momentum, winning six of their last seven games. Despite limited information, their performance speaks volumes, and they aim to carry the momentum into this clash with the defending champions. Quarterback Felipe Begaye (2024) leads the Panthers' offense, supported by key players like Bodie Costa (2025/LB and RB), Brig Keiser (2025/TE), Andreas Romero (2024), Hunter Schwartz (2024), and the versatile Adrian Jacquez (2025/LB and WR). Uncertainty looms over QB Begaye, who is conspicuously absent from the team roster. Whether an error or a typo, this development raises additional questions,

(1) Artesia Bulldogs: The Bulldogs are on a mission to secure their 32nd state championship, and their path to glory starts at their home turf. Artesia showcased their offensive prowess in the quarterfinals, securing a commanding 57-14 victory over Los Alamos Hilltoppers. With only one loss on the season against the formidable Roswell, the Bulldogs have been a force to be reckoned with, scoring an impressive 497 total points while maintaining defensive solidity with only 137 points allowed. Quarterback Nye Estrada (2024) has been the maestro orchestrating the Bulldogs' offensive symphony, amassing over 1,500 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns midway through the season. The dynamic RB Frankie Galindo (2025) has been a scoring machine with over 600 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Wide receiver Izac Cazares (2024) adds explosiveness to the Bulldogs' arsenal. Defensively, players like Phillip Finley (DB/2024) and Josiah Rodriguez (2024) have been instrumental, creating turnovers and making crucial stops.

Prediction: Artesia enters as the favored home team and defending champions. The Bulldogs' potent offense and resilient defense make them a formidable force. While Piedra Vista has defied expectations before, the odds favor the experienced and talented Bulldogs. Artesia is predicted to secure a 44-18 victory, setting the stage for a showdown with the winner of the other 5A semifinal between No. 1 Roswell and No. 5 Deming. The road to the championship intensifies for these two contenders, with the winner eyeing the ultimate prize in New Mexico high school football. (Artesia, -18.5)

