Welcome to the 2025 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament headquarters on NMPreps.com — your trusted source for New Mexico high school athletics since 2006. Stay locked in right here for everything you need throughout the tournament, including full schedules, scores, game times, top player performances, matchup previews, and more. From the opening tip to the final buzzer at The Pit, NMPreps has you covered every step of the way as teams battle for blue trophies and statewide glory.

HOME: 2025 NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL