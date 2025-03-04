New Mexico High School Basketball 4A Girls State First Round Preview

The 2025 Class 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament tips off this week with first-round action featuring some of the state's top programs and emerging contenders. With powerhouse teams like Kirtland Central and Gallup leading the charge, and several district rematches adding extra intrigue, the road to the Pit is officially underway.

The top-seeded Kirtland Central Broncos enter the postseason riding high after a dominant 25-3 regular season and claiming the District 1-4A Championship. As one of New Mexico's premier girls basketball programs, the Broncos boast a perfect mix of youth and experience. Their dynamic core includes Krista Tsingine-Yazzie (2026), Zoey Benally (2027), Haylee Nocki (2026), Allyson Tsosie (2028), and Elaina Clani (2027)—a group capable of making another deep postseason run for another title.

The Goddard Rockets arrive as a young, scrappy squad with no seniors on the roster. They finished 13-14 overall and 1-5 in the rugged District 4-4A, using this season to build valuable experience. Leaders Aubrie Bolanos (2026) (10.7 ppg) and Jazmin De Leon (2028) (10.3 ppg) have paced the offense, while juniors Carmen Grado, Natalie Hardwick, and Adyson Harral provide depth. The Rockets have grit, but they face a tall task against the tournament’s top seed.

Prediction: Kirtland Central 75, Goddard 38