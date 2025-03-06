Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 6, 2025
12 Players to Watch in the 2025 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

The Class 3A girls basketball field is loaded with talent as the state tournament tips off this week. From top scorers to defensive anchors and emerging underclassmen, these 12 players are names to know as the postseason begins.

Related: Top 12 Players to Watch in 2A Girls Basketball State Tournament

Lailah McGary, Navajo Prep (2025)

The First Team All-District selection and Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 1-3A leads the defending state champions. Navajo Prep ran the table in district play, and McGary's leadership and scoring will be crucial if the Eagles are to repeat as champions.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In