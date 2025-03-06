12 Players to Watch in the 2025 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament

The Class 3A girls basketball field is loaded with talent as the state tournament tips off this week. From top scorers to defensive anchors and emerging underclassmen, these 12 players are names to know as the postseason begins.

The First Team All-District selection and Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 1-3A leads the defending state champions. Navajo Prep ran the table in district play, and McGary's leadership and scoring will be crucial if the Eagles are to repeat as champions.