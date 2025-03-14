Gallup Captures 4A State Championship with Second-Half Surge

Bengals Defeat Rival Kirtland Central, 51-41, to Claim Third Title in Five Seasons

ALBUQUERQUE – THE PIT – In front of a packed crowd of over 13,000 fans at The Pit, the Gallup Bengals secured the 2025 Class 4A state championship, defeating Kirtland Central, 51-41. The Bengals used a dominant second-half performance to pull away from their longtime rival, adding another chapter to one of New Mexico’s most storied high school basketball rivalries.

This marks Gallup’s third state title under head coach Todd McBroom (2021, 2023, 2025), while Kirtland Central—one of the most decorated programs in the country with 21 state titles—fell short in its bid for back-to-back championships.

First Half: Defensive Battle Sets the Tone

The opening minutes reflected the fierce competition between these two programs. Kirtland Central started strong, taking a 7-6 lead at the four-minute mark, but Gallup responded with a 9-4 run to close the first quarter. UTRGV commit Rylie Whitehair set the tone for the Bengals, scoring 10 points in the opening period to give Gallup a 14-11 lead after one.

However, offensive struggles plagued both teams in the second quarter. Gallup extended its lead to 19-11 before hitting a cold streak, allowing Kirtland Central to rally back with an 8-2 run. The Broncos took their first lead since the early minutes of the game at 22-21 just before halftime.

At the break, Gallup was shooting just 25% from the field, while Kirtland Central was only slightly better at 33%.

Third Quarter: Bengals Take Over

Gallup came out of the locker room on a mission, shooting an impressive 72.7% in the third quarter to regain control.

The lead changed hands multiple times, with both teams trading baskets. With 6:00 remaining, Mykeia Vicenti drilled a three-pointer to put Gallup ahead 28-27, sparking a run that saw the Bengals outscore Kirtland Central 18-13 in the period.

By the end of the quarter, Gallup held a 39-35 lead, setting the stage for a dominant finish.

Fourth Quarter: Bengals Close the Door

Gallup’s defense tightened, and the Broncos struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the final frame. The Bengals opened the quarter with a 7-0 run, extending their lead to 46-35 after a Kayden Tsosie three-pointer that sent the Gallup crowd into a frenzy.

Kirtland Central failed to score until the 3:07 mark of the fourth quarter, allowing the Bengals to maintain a double-digit lead down the stretch. Free throws from Whitehair in the final seconds sealed the 51-41 victory, giving Gallup the championship trophy.

Final Statistics:

Gallup (30-2, State Champions) Rylie Whitehair: 17 points, 12 rebounds Kayden Tsosie: 12 points, 8 rebounds Alysha Slinkey: 9 points Mykeia Vicenti: 8 points

Kirtland Central (28-4, Runner-up) Zoey Benally: 10 points, Saige Sorrelhorse: 8 points

Gallup shot 35% for the game, while Kirtland Central struggled at 29.2%, including just 7.7% in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Gallup continues its dominance in Class 4A, claiming its third championship in five years. For Kirtland Central, the loss marks the fourth straight season in which the Broncos have either won or finished as state runner-up.