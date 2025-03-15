Defense Propels Sandia Matadors to Back-to-Back Titles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The No. 2 Sandia Matadors held the normally potent No. 1 Hobbs Eagles offense to its lowest point total of the season—just 38 points—in the Class 5A title tilt. Sandia won 47-38. In doing so, the Matadors captured their second straight 5A crown, sixth overall as a program, and third under head coach Lee Kettig (his first coming in 2017). The previous low point total for Hobbs this season was 44, recorded in a 44-34 win over Carlsbad.

Kyndle Cunningham put Hobbs on the board first with a free throw, but in what would have been unthinkable before the game, this turned out to be the only time Hobbs held the lead—lasting just 40 seconds. In addition to Sandia’s stellar defense, the Eagles struggled to convert even when they managed to get clean looks. Hobbs shot just 2-of-12 in the opening quarter and 6-of-27 in the first half.

Nadia Randall converted two straight opportunities for Sandia, and Chloe Brown followed with a jumper, giving the Matadors a quick six points. Later, an Audri Wright three-pointer pushed Sandia ahead 15-5, and they maintained that margin at the end of the first quarter.

Normally, when discussing Sandia and the Benally family, the headline centers around Sydney. However, on this day, it was her younger sister, Kaiyah, who took center stage. She poured in eight second-quarter points, including an old-fashioned three-point play that extended Sandia’s lead to 25-12 with 1:37 left in the first half.

Aliana Armitage scored in the paint, and Bhret Clay sank two free throws for Hobbs, trimming the deficit to 25-16 at halftime.

As the third quarter got underway, the Hobbs offense finally found its rhythm. Cunningham opened with back-to-back baskets, sparking a 9-0 run that tied the game at 25. However, on the ensuing possession, Wright connected from beyond the arc to reclaim the lead for Sandia, and they never relinquished it again.

Kaiyah Benally scored the next five points for the Matadors, totaling seven in the quarter, as Sandia responded to Hobbs’ surge with an 8-1 run of its own. Kacelyn Muniez hit a jumper to cut the deficit to 33-30, but Benally and Wright each scored on Sandia’s final two possessions of the quarter, extending the lead to 37-30 heading into the fourth.

Hobbs managed to cut the margin to five points on two separate occasions in the final period, but that was as close as the Eagles would get. Sandia thwarted any hopes of a fourth-quarter comeback, closing out a 47-38 victory to secure the blue trophy for the second straight year.

Kaiyah Benally led the Lady Matadors with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Wright finished with 12 points. Cunningham paced Hobbs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Clay added 11 points.