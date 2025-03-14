Navajo Prep Claims Back-to-Back State Titles with Gritty 52-43 Win

ALBUQUERQUE, THE PIT – In a game dominated by missed opportunities, and clutch free throws, No. 1 Navajo Prep overcame a slow start to defeat No. 2 West Las Vegas 52-43 in the Class 3A state championship at The Pit. The Eagles, led by a dominant fourth quarter from Leilani Wood, captured their second consecutive title and fourth in the last six seasons.

Both teams struggled to find their offensive rhythm throughout the game, with neither shooting above 30% for most of the night. West Las Vegas led 39-34 heading into the final quarter after a buzzer-beating corner three by Jayla Cordova brought the Dons' crowd to its feet. The Dons held a 41-34 lead early in the fourth, but costly turnovers and cold shooting allowed Navajo Prep to storm back.

Trailing by seven, the Eagles methodically chipped away. Shiloah Conn and Kassidy Jones converted key baskets, while West Las Vegas continued to miss high-percentage looks. By the 4:31 mark, Navajo Prep had cut the deficit to just one at 41-40, forcing the Dons into a timeout.

Wood, who was instrumental in the final period, took over at the free-throw line. With 3:46 remaining, she sank two foul shots to give Navajo Prep its first lead since early in the third quarter at 42-41. The Eagles extended their run to 7-0 before West Las Vegas briefly regained the lead at 43-42 with 2:33 left.

However, the Dons’ offensive struggles continued, missing multiple layups down the stretch. Wood capitalized again, hitting two more free throws to put Navajo Prep ahead 44-43 at the 2:14 mark. A West Las Vegas turnover gave the ball back to the Eagles, and following a timeout, they executed a sideline play to perfection, resulting in an easy bucket that stretched the lead to 48-43 with 1:36 left.

Navajo Prep took full control in the final minute, with Wood scoring uncontested down low to extend the lead to seven. West Las Vegas, electing not to foul, watched as the Eagles ran out the clock before tacking on a final basket at the buzzer to seal the 52-43 victory.

Wood finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, spearheading the Eagles' late-game charge. Jones added 10 points, while Kameron Dale contributed nine. Conn and Kamyra Goldtooth each had eight. Despite shooting just 36% for the game, Navajo Prep caught fire in the fourth quarter, making 56% of their attempts when it mattered most.

West Las Vegas, on the other hand, struggled mightily in the closing period, shooting just 16.7% from the field and finishing at 25% for the game. Alexis Pacheco led the Dons with 16 points and eight rebounds but found little offensive support as the team collapsed in the final minutes.

The victory marks the fifth state title for head coach Rainy Crisp, who has led Navajo Prep to championships in 2009, 2020, 2021, and 2024. With back-to-back titles secured, the Eagles further cemented their place as one of the premier programs in Class 3A.

