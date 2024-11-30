5A State Championship: Artesia Bulldogs (9-3) vs. Roswell Coyotes (10-1)​

The 5A state championship presents another installment of a fierce rivalry as the Artesia Bulldogs and Roswell Coyotes square off for the blue trophy. Last year, Artesia claimed its second consecutive title with a 35-21 victory over Roswell. This season, however, Roswell has been on a mission to reclaim the throne, bolstered by their regular-season victory over Artesia in a thrilling 44-40 shootout.

Artesia Bulldogs

2024 Season Recap:

The Bulldogs are a powerhouse program steeped in tradition, and their potent offense has been on full display this year, averaging 49.2 points per game. QB Izac Cazares is the engine of this offense, throwing for an impressive 235.6 yards per game and totaling 299.3 yards per game. WR Ethan Conn, with 96.3 receiving yards per game, is his go-to weapon, while RB Frankie Galindo adds balance with 77.8 rushing yards per game.





Defensively, Artesia leans on Grant Johnson and Kaden Grantham, but the unit has been vulnerable in high-scoring games, allowing 320 points this season.





Key to Victory:

Execute in the red zone and limit turnovers. Artesia thrives when its offense is efficient and can dictate the pace of the game.





Roswell Coyotes

2024 Season Recap:

The Coyotes have been electric this season, losing only once, and avenged that loss with a dramatic victory over Artesia during district play. Dual-threat QB Jacob Palomino has been dynamic, making plays both through the air and on the ground, while Xai Carrasco is a force on both sides of the ball, excelling as a safety and a top offensive contributor.





Roswell’s defense has been the more consistent of the two squads, allowing only 199 points this year, and they will need to maintain that stinginess against Artesia’s high-octane attack.





Key to Victory:

Contain Cazares and win the battle at the line of scrimmage. Roswell must disrupt Artesia’s rhythm and use their athleticism to capitalize on key possessions.





Regular Season Meeting

In their October clash, Roswell edged Artesia 44-40 in a back-and-forth thriller. Artesia surged in the third quarter with 22 points but faltered late as Roswell’s offense exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. This game serves as a perfect preview for what could be another instant classic.

Prediction and Odds

Favorite: Roswell -3

Over/Under:75

NMPreps Prediction:Roswell 38, Artesia 34

Grine’s Pick: Roswell

Why Roswell Wins: Playing at home in the Wool Bowl gives Roswell a slight edge, and their ability to come through in clutch moments will be pivotal. Jacob Palomino’s dual-threat ability and Roswell’s more balanced defense should be enough to hold off a relentless Artesia squad.