Why Animas: The Panthers took the first meeting two months, 56-20. The Panthers also have senior running back Tell Swift that has rushed for 1,030-yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Jimmy Moreno (2019) has also played well for the Panthers this season passing for 723-yards; passing for 129-yards and 3-touchdowns in the first meeting between the two schools. The Panthers haven't scored less than 50-points in a game this season and have only one game under fifty points in the past two years. The Panthers are the defending champions and currently riding a 18-game win streak.

Why Elida: Will Haley (2020) and Wesley Poling (2020) are a duo that has guided the Tigers to a 9-1 record and are averaging over 500-yards per game and around four touchdowns. The Tigers also have an experienced offensive line that should help protect Haley and Poling in the second go-round against Animas. The issue at hand is on the defense and if they want to pull this upset their offense has to beat Animas. This could be a high scoring contest, Animas will get their scores, so Elida has to hope that they stay in the shootout and have the ball on the final possession.