New Mexico High School Basketball Friday Night Hoops

Friday night in New Mexico high school basketball features key matchups with playoff implications across every class. From district battles like Sandia vs. La Cueva in 5A to the highly anticipated Pojoaque Valley vs. Española Valley showdown in 4A, these games will help shape the state tournament picture.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A Basketball: Eight games are on the slate in 5A hoops tonight. Here are a few matchups with some meaning behind them.
In District 1-5A, Volcano Vista (12-8) is favored once again as Lisa Villareal has them peaking at the right time. They take on Piedra Vista (10-11), a team that was projected to be on the bubble and out. However, after upsetting Farmington this week, they’re back in the conversation. It’s in Farmington, too—could the Panthers pull off another evacuation (pun intended)?
Farmington (15-6) will try to regain its footing with a road trip to face Rio Rancho (14-7), who’s riding a hot streak after thumping Cleveland earlier this week. This game could have major implications for a top-8 seed come March.
Over in 2-5A, keep an eye on Sandia (20-1) heading to La Cueva (14-5). The Matadors are 10-point favorites, but La Cueva could lean on its talent to make it interesting. Jordan Dyer (LCHS) vs. Sydney Benally (SHS) is as good as it gets in New Mexico girls' hoops.
Hobbs (21-1) takes on Carlsbad (16-6) in a quality matchup, but expect Hobbs to roll by double digits. Roswell (13-9) and Clovis (18-4) is another must-see game in eastern New Mexico, with playoff positioning and district placement on the line.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday Night: Three Games to Watch in New Mexico
5A: La Cueva (13-8) at Sandia (18-3) – Sandia is back in the spotlight as they look to inch closer to sole possession of the top spot in District 2-5A. They took care of Santa Fe earlier this week, leaving all three teams at 4-1 in district play. Sandia is eager to prove that their first meeting—a double-overtime loss to La Cueva on January 25th (80-74)—was a fluke. The Matadors led 42-27 at halftime in that game before faltering in the second half. This game is a statement opportunity for both teams.
La Cueva is talented and has the pieces to make a run, but their inconsistency this season has been a lingering question. Hunter Butler (15 ppg, 5.7 rpg) is making a name for himself, but Sandia remains a hard-fought squad that thrives at finishing at the basket. Senior Thomas Adams is a force, leading this young roster.
Prediction: Sandia 75, La Cueva 58