New Mexico High School Basketball Friday Night Hoops

Friday night in New Mexico high school basketball features key matchups with playoff implications across every class. From district battles like Sandia vs. La Cueva in 5A to the highly anticipated Pojoaque Valley vs. Española Valley showdown in 4A, these games will help shape the state tournament picture.

5A Basketball: Eight games are on the slate in 5A hoops tonight. Here are a few matchups with some meaning behind them.

In District 1-5A, Volcano Vista (12-8) is favored once again as Lisa Villareal has them peaking at the right time. They take on Piedra Vista (10-11), a team that was projected to be on the bubble and out. However, after upsetting Farmington this week, they’re back in the conversation. It’s in Farmington, too—could the Panthers pull off another evacuation (pun intended)?

Farmington (15-6) will try to regain its footing with a road trip to face Rio Rancho (14-7), who’s riding a hot streak after thumping Cleveland earlier this week. This game could have major implications for a top-8 seed come March.

Over in 2-5A, keep an eye on Sandia (20-1) heading to La Cueva (14-5). The Matadors are 10-point favorites, but La Cueva could lean on its talent to make it interesting. Jordan Dyer (LCHS) vs. Sydney Benally (SHS) is as good as it gets in New Mexico girls' hoops.

Hobbs (21-1) takes on Carlsbad (16-6) in a quality matchup, but expect Hobbs to roll by double digits. Roswell (13-9) and Clovis (18-4) is another must-see game in eastern New Mexico, with playoff positioning and district placement on the line.