NMPreps' week-to-week rankings track every outcome from the previous week, moving teams up and down accordingly. This week continues the trend, with the Volcano Vista Hawks holding the No. 1 spot for all 11 weeks in the 5A boys basketball rankings. Last week’s No. 2 team was upset, allowing Sandia (No. 2) and Cleveland (No. 3) to move up.

Check out the full rankings, including Class 4A–1A updates.

FEBRUARY 3

5A Boys Basketball Rankings