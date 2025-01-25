Jordan Hatch Named 2024 New Mexico HS Football Quarterback of the Year

NMPreps is excited to announce Jordan Hatch , junior quarterback from Cleveland High School, as the 2024 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year . Hatch emerged as one of the brightest talents in the state, delivering a phenomenal season capped off by a standout playoff run that led the Storm to the Class 6A state championship .

Hatch’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. The Class of 2026 quarterback threw for over 2,100 yards and 30 touchdowns, showcasing his precision, leadership, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations. His poise and composure were especially evident during the state championship game, where he threw two crucial touchdown passes to secure Cleveland’s title.

Hatch’s maturity and skill stood out in a state filled with top-tier quarterbacks, earning him 44.2% of the votes in this year’s Quarterback of the Year poll. His consistency and ability to rise to the occasion made him a household name during the 2024 season, and he’s poised for even greater success as he enters his senior year in 2025. Hatch was also winner of the prestigious New Mexico Mr. Football award.

Runner-Ups

Cameron Dyer, La Cueva High School (Class of 2025): Dyer, a dual-threat quarterback, put up jaw-dropping numbers in both the air and on the ground, leading La Cueva to a 12-1 record. He tied for runner-up with 25% of the votes.

Blake Spencer, Bloomfield High School (Class of 2025): Spencer’s stellar senior campaign included over 3,000 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, guiding the Bobcats to the Class 4A state championship. He also tied for runner-up with 25% of the votes.

Cleveland’s Continued Dominance

Hatch’s award is yet another testament to the dominance of Cleveland High School football, as the Storm have proven themselves as one of New Mexico’s premier programs.

Congratulations to Jordan Hatch and all the finalists for their incredible seasons! Stay tuned for more postseason awards and coverage from NMPreps.