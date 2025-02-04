Tuesday Night Hoops: Key Matchups Across New Mexico High School Basketball

As February gets underway, district races are heating up across New Mexico, and Tuesday night offers several crucial games that could shake up the rankings and impact state tournament seeding. Here’s a preview of the top matchups on tap.

The Santa Fe Demons have been the surprise of District 2-5A, sitting atop the standings with an undefeated district record. They’ve found ways to win close games and will need that magic again as they host the Sandia Matadors, one of the top teams in 5A. Santa Fe enters this game as a projected 4-seed in Tuesday’s NMPreps Bracketology, while Sandia is projected as a 5-seed. A win for either team could create serious movement in next week’s rankings and tournament projections.

Expect a fast-paced, high-energy contest with plenty of excitement from two of the state’s most dynamic squads.

Prediction: View Here