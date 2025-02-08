New Mexico High School Basketball Friday Night Scores & Highlights

New Mexico high school basketball.
Week 11
Albuquerque Academy 50, Valley 47
The game lacked rhythm and flow, with both teams having moments of promise but struggling to find consistency. Despite that, Valley shot well for at spurts throughout the night, while Albuquerque Academy never capitalized on big runs. Ultimately, the No. 3 Chargers survived with a 50-47 win over No. 6 Valley, staying perfect in District 6-4A and improving to 17-6 overall (5-0 in district). Valley drops to 10-12 overall and 3-2 in district play.
Both teams started sluggishly in the opening quarter. Valley leaned on outside shooting in the second quarter, while Academy focused on attacking inside—a clear strength for the Chargers. 6-foot-10 big man Hunter Aime (#35) led Academy with a team-high 20 points, providing steady production throughout. Eli Dominguez (#23) was quiet most of the game but hit key shots to swing momentum, finishing with 10 points. Academy’s point guard Kasen Alter-Gonzales (#1), 8 points, controlled the tempo and made solid decisions, while Jadon Olson (#33), 8 points, delivered timely buckets when needed most.
Senior Angelito Villa (#10) led the Vikings with 14 points, while Carter Monroe (#21) and Ivan Jacquez (#23) each added nine points in solid performances. Valley made a late push, turning an eight-point deficit into a three-point game in the final seconds, thanks to some clutch buckets and defensive stops. However, their comeback fell short as Academy held on to secure the road win.
Scores
Friday, February 7
Albuquerque 72, Atrisco Heritage 51 - F
Albuquerque Academy 50, Valley 47 - F
Artesia 67, Goddard 48 - F
Bloomfield 70, Shiprock 42 - F
Chaparral 58, Santa Teresa 56 - F
Dulce 53, Hozho Academy 32 - F
Eldorado 62, Manzano 47 - F
Hagerman 61, Eunice 58 - F
Hobbs 49, Carlsbad 46 - F
Hope Christian 84, Bernalillo 70 - F
Kirtland Central 45, Gallup 43 - F
Melrose 65, Logan 58 - F
Miyamura 66, Aztec 44 - F
Moriaryt 49, Los Alamos 45 - F
Mountainair 73, Carrizozo 30 - F
Navajo Prep 68, Thoreau 54 - F
Pojoaque Valley 65, Espanola Valley 54 - F
Roswell 69, Clovis 50 -F
Ruidoso 63, Dexter 58 - F
Santa Fe 59, Capital 58 - F
Silver 60, Deming 24 - F
Tohatchi 71, Crownpoint 40 - F
Tularosa 51, NMMI 49 - F
Valencia 75, Grants 72 - F
West Mesa 75, Los Lunas 51 - F
Wingate 71, Zuni 47 - F
z-La Cueva at Sandia - Missing Score