New Mexico High School Basketball Friday Night Scores & Highlights

New Mexico high school basketball. Week 11

Advertisement

Albuquerque Academy 50, Valley 47

The game lacked rhythm and flow, with both teams having moments of promise but struggling to find consistency. Despite that, Valley shot well for at spurts throughout the night, while Albuquerque Academy never capitalized on big runs. Ultimately, the No. 3 Chargers survived with a 50-47 win over No. 6 Valley, staying perfect in District 6-4A and improving to 17-6 overall (5-0 in district). Valley drops to 10-12 overall and 3-2 in district play.

Both teams started sluggishly in the opening quarter. Valley leaned on outside shooting in the second quarter, while Academy focused on attacking inside—a clear strength for the Chargers. 6-foot-10 big man Hunter Aime (#35) led Academy with a team-high 20 points, providing steady production throughout. Eli Dominguez (#23) was quiet most of the game but hit key shots to swing momentum, finishing with 10 points. Academy’s point guard Kasen Alter-Gonzales (#1), 8 points, controlled the tempo and made solid decisions, while Jadon Olson (#33), 8 points, delivered timely buckets when needed most.

Senior Angelito Villa (#10) led the Vikings with 14 points, while Carter Monroe (#21) and Ivan Jacquez (#23) each added nine points in solid performances. Valley made a late push, turning an eight-point deficit into a three-point game in the final seconds, thanks to some clutch buckets and defensive stops. However, their comeback fell short as Academy held on to secure the road win.

Scores