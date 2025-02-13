Top Player Performances: Week 12 in New Mexico High School Girls Basketball

NMPreps mid-week review. New Mexico high school girls basketball showcased standout performances from players across the state. With several key district matchups and impressive individual efforts, teams continue to battle for playoff positioning as the season heads toward March. Here’s a comprehensive look at the top games and player performances from the mid-week action. TEXT STATS AND SCORES TO 505-414-4313 BUY A MONTH, GET A MONTH FREE! TEXT 505-414-4313 OR EMAIL GRINEJOSH@YAHOO.COM TO LEARN HOW! ALSO, COACH (ANY), ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, AND PRINCIPAL DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE

Bernalillo Tops Del Norte in Defensive Battle

On Monday night, Bernalillo earned a 35-25 win over Del Norte behind strong efforts from a trio of sophomores. Trinity Calabaza led the Spartans with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Kailani Trancosa recorded a game-high 10 steals, while Rayann Downing dominated the glass with 10 rebounds to help secure the victory.

Robertson Edges West Las Vegas in Thriller

In one of the week’s most exciting games, Robertson defeated rival West Las Vegas 65-64 on Tuesday night. Senior Alyxa King-Greenwalt delivered a dominant performance, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Freshman Arianna Martinez contributed 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, while seniors Natalia Martinez and Emaya Smith chipped in with 11 points and 7 points, respectively. Despite the loss, West Las Vegas saw an incredible performance from senior Alexis Pacheco, who poured in 31 points. Junior Tyra Horner added 10 points for the Dons in the narrow defeat.

Sandia Stays Hot with Big Win Over Capital

The Sandia Matadors continued their dominant season with a 77-31 victory over Capital. Senior Hope Giddings led the way with 19 points, followed by fellow seniors Sydney Benally with 16 points and Audri Wright with 13 points.

Mayfield Wins District 3-5A Showdown

Mayfield secured a narrow 39-36 victory over Centennial in a key District 3-5A game. Junior Ceanna McKines was dominant with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while senior Lorrena Viarreal contributed 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals. Centennial senior Joy Hunt led her team with 14 points in the loss.

Hobbs Cruises Past Roswell

Hobbs rolled past Roswell 66-32 on Tuesday night, powered by senior Brynn Hargrove who finished with 20 points (4 3-pointers) to lead all scorers. Sophomore Kacelynn Martinez’s added 12 points. For Roswell, senior Alayna Tarin stood out with 14 points in the loss.

Tucumcari Controls Estancia

Tucumcari defeated Estancia 44-30 on Tuesday night, led by sophomore Cambree Benavidez, who scored 18 points. Eighth-grader Maaja Anaya added 10 points in the victory.

Las Cruces Defense Smothers Gadsden

On Monday, Las Cruces earned a commanding 54-10 win over Gadsden. Senior Danae Pacheco paced the Bulldawgs with 17 points, while fellow senior Bethzy Quinones added 10 points. Nine of Las Cruces’ ten players found the scoring column in the victory.

Volcano Vista Outlasts Rio Rancho

In a hard-fought game Monday night, Volcano Vista held off Rio Rancho 50-46. Junior Jalysa Hines led the Hawks with 16 points, while fellow junior Mia Zuniga contributed 14 points. Freshman Zoey Loretto added 11 points, and junior Micaela Herrera chipped in with 7 points. Senior Adriana Zavala controlled the boards with 9 rebounds, adding 1 steal and 1 block.

Clovis Surges Past Carlsbad

On Tuesday night, Clovis defeated Carlsbad 50-34 behind an all-around team effort. Sophomore Kerrington Goff led the Wildcats with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Junior Andrea Chavez-Garcia and sophomore Gianna Cordova each added 10 points, with Cordova also tallying 5 steals and 4 assists. Senior Katy Archey grabbed 8 rebounds and scored 6 points.

West Mesa Pulls Away from Rio Grande

West Mesa earned a 55-41 win over Rio Grande on Tuesday, thanks to senior Monique Sena’s 17 points. Fellow senior Alicia Charlie scored 14 points, while junior Johnnay Edwards added 11 points for the Mustangs.

