6A Football: Best/Worst Case Scenario - Mayfield Trojans
NMPreps.com's breakdown of the Mayfield High School (Las Cruces, NM) 2019 football schedule.
MAYFIELD TROJANS
2018 Record: 6-5 overall, 4-2 district
Playoffs: First Round
BREAKDOWN
SCHEDULE
8.23 vs Atrisco Heritage Academy
8.30 vs Del Valle (TX)
9.6 vs West Mesa
9.13 at Cleveland
9.21 vs Carlsbad
9.27 vs Onate
10.11 vs Centennial
10.18 at Gadsden
10.25 at Hobbs
11.1 at Las Cruces