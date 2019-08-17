11.1 at Las Cruces

10.25 at Hobbs

10.18 at Gadsden

10.11 vs Centennial

9.27 vs Onate

9.21 vs Carlsbad

9.13 at Cleveland

9.6 vs West Mesa

8.30 vs Del Valle (TX)

8.23 vs Atrisco Heritage Academy

Playoffs: First Round

2018 Record: 6-5 overall, 4-2 district

NMPreps.com's breakdown of the Mayfield High School (Las Cruces, NM) 2019 football schedule.

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.