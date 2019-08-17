News More News
6A Football: Best/Worst Case Scenario - Mayfield Trojans

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's breakdown of the Mayfield High School (Las Cruces, NM) 2019 football schedule.

MAYFIELD TROJANS

2018 Record: 6-5 overall, 4-2 district

Playoffs: First Round

BREAKDOWN

Best-case scenario: Read Here

Worst-Case scenario: Read Here

Over/Under: Read Here

Prediction: Read here

SCHEDULE

8.23 vs Atrisco Heritage Academy

8.30 vs Del Valle (TX)

9.6 vs West Mesa

9.13 at Cleveland

9.21 vs Carlsbad

9.27 vs Onate

10.11 vs Centennial

10.18 at Gadsden

10.25 at Hobbs

11.1 at Las Cruces

