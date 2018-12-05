Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 10:08:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Awards: New Mexico Linebacker of the Year Candidates

Csywfuunkqmkj1yrx1ff
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

Each season NMPreps.com awards players as the top player in each position as the overall New Mexico award winner.

More Finalist

QB of the Year Candidates

RB of the Year Candidates

WR of the Year Candidates

OL of the Year Candidates

TE of the Year Candidates

DL of the Year Candidates

DB of the Year Candidates

*If you're a college coach/scout please email grinejosh@yahoo.com for information.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}