Class 5A: New Mexico HS Boys Basketball State 2025 Team Capsules

We've officially entered March, the brackets are set, and now we take a look at each team as we provide our non-stop coverage of every program that reached the 2025 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. In total, 160 teams heard their name called on Selection Sunday.

No. 1 Volcano Vista Hawks

Head Coach: Greg Brown Bid: Auto – District 1-5A Champions Record: 25-2 overall, 10-0 district Overview: The road to the blue trophy goes through Volcano Vista. The three-time defending state champions enter the tournament as the overwhelming favorite, riding a historic stretch that includes a 113-4 record over the last four seasons. Looking to complete a four-peat, the Hawks haven’t lost to a New Mexico opponent all year. Leading the charge is University of Montana commit Kenyon Aguino (6-foot-7), the consensus No. 1 player in the state. The star-studded roster doesn’t stop there, with sophomore phenom David Lunn (2027), sharpshooter Hudson Brown (2025), and the three-point specialist Rian Gonzales (2025) rounding out one of the most dominant starting lineups this season.

No. 2 Hobbs Eagles

Head Coach: Ronald Ross Bid: Auto – District 4-5A Champions Record: 24-4 overall, 5-1 district Overview: What a turnaround it’s been for the Hobbs Eagles. After finishing 12-16 and missing the playoffs in 2024, first-year head coach and Hobbs legend Ronald Ross brought the magic back to Tasker Arena. Now with 24 wins and a district title, the Eagles are primed for a deep postseason run. The backcourt is led by dynamic scorer Abraham Pena (2025), while seniors Peyton Hodge and Jairus Turrubiates provide leadership and experience. Anchoring the paint is 7-footer Parker Henderson, creating a matchup nightmare for any opponent in the bracket.

No. 3 Sandia Matadors

Head Coach: Danny Brown Bid: Auto – District 2-5A Champions Record: 24-3 overall, 9-1 district Overview: Call them young, but don’t call them underdogs. The Matadors have put together one of the deepest and most balanced teams in 5A, and they’re peaking at the right time with a nine-game win streak heading into the tournament. Freshman standout Isaiah Brown leads the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game, with seniors Zaire Ndyabagye (14.2 ppg) and Thomas Adamas (13.2 ppg) providing clutch experience. Fellow freshman Gad Harris (12.6 ppg) and junior Lavodrick Hogues complete a lineup that can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

No. 4 Roswell Coyotes

Head Coach: Dude Burrola Bid: At-Large – District 4-5A Runner-Up Record: 22-7 overall, 5-1 district Overview: The Roswell Coyotes have been the surprise risers in 5A this season, making plenty of noise with their uptempo, high-energy style of play. Under head coach Dude Burrola, the Coyotes put together a 22-win campaign and battled Hobbs to a split for the District 4-5A crown. Roswell boasts a veteran squad led by seniors Xai Carrasco, Jacob Palomino, and Rylan Sarracino, along with emerging sophomore talent Jeremy Sambrano. They’re a dangerous group that thrives in chaos and won’t back down from any challenge.

No. 5 Organ Mountain Knights

Head Coach: Randy McBroom Bid: Auto – District 3-5A Champions Record: 23-5 overall, 10-0 district Overview: What a debut season it’s been for head coach Randy McBroom. After making the move from Portales to Las Cruces, McBroom has wasted no time building success, guiding Organ Mountain to a district title and a 23-win season. Even more impressive? The Knights enter the state tournament riding a 17-game win streak, with their last loss coming all the way back in early January. Senior Lenny Washington, the District 3-5A Player of the Year, leads the way with 12.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, doing a little bit of everything on the floor. The Knights are one of the most balanced teams in the bracket, with reliable contributions from seniors Ray Venegas (10.8 ppg), Ethan Pack (10.8 ppg), and Ethan Coomes (7.7 ppg), while junior Emmitt McDaniel (9.4 ppg) adds another steady scoring option. This is a veteran-heavy group that has the tools to make some serious noise again after reaching the state championship game in 2024.

No. 6 Albuquerque Bulldogs

Head Coach: Leroy Barela Bid: Auto – District 5-5A Champions Record: 21-6 overall, 8-0 district Overview: Last year’s Cinderella story is back—and this time, they’re not sneaking up on anyone. After reaching the 2024 Final Four as an 11-seed, the Albuquerque Bulldogs return to the state tournament with even bigger aspirations, now holding the No. 6 seed (ironically, the same seed they upset in the first round a year ago). Third-year head coach Leroy Barela has restored the shine to one of the state's historic programs, guiding Bulldog City to a 21-win season and an undefeated run through District 5-5A play. Junior standout Ethan Oetzel, a versatile 6-foot-5 wing with next-level potential, leads the charge. He’s joined by rising junior Noah Barela (2026) and the senior duo of Alejandro Mireles and Jonathan Sanchez, giving the Bulldogs a balanced, battle-tested roster that knows exactly what it takes to win in March.

No. 7 Cleveland Storm

Head Coach: Zack Cole Bid: At-Large – District 1-5A Runner-Up Record: 18-10 overall, 6-4 district Overview: After a shocking first-round exit as the No. 3 seed last season, the Cleveland Storm are on a mission to avoid another early upset. Battling through the brutal 1-5A gauntlet, Cleveland secured 18 wins against one of the toughest schedules in the state. However, they head into the postseason with some question marks, dropping four of their last six games—though two of those losses came at the hands of No. 1 Volcano Vista, including the District 1-5A tournament championship. When the Storm are rolling, it’s usually thanks to junior guard Remy Albrecht, a top-10 player in New Mexico who has flashed superstar potential, highlighted by a jaw-dropping 47-point performance against Hobbs. He’s supported by sophomore guard Ajay Vigil and senior Bronson Cole, forming a backcourt that can heat up in a hurry. If Cleveland finds its rhythm, this is a team capable of making a deep run.

No. 8 La Cueva Bears