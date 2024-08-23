PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVJUUjVKRFE4UlgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
College Football: New Mexico (0-0) vs Montana State (0-0) Preview & Pick

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Game Time: 2:00 pm (MST)

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How to Watch: GO TO THE STADIUM!!!!! (Also FS1)

2023 Records:

New Mexico (4-8)

Montana State (8-4)

Why Montana State Will Win

​Montana State’s ground game is poised to be a major factor. The Bobcats dominated the FCS in 2023, averaging 293 rushing yards per game and scoring 41 touchdowns on the ground. With key runners like Julius Davis, who tallied 718 yards and six touchdowns, and quarterback Tommy Mellott, who averaged over eight yards per carry, the rushing attack remains formidable. New Mexico’s defense struggled last season, particularly against the run, and the Bobcats’ rushing prowess could exploit these weaknesses.

Why New Mexico Will Win

​The Lobos are addressing last season’s defensive issues through the transfer portal, with notable additions including USC transfer De’jon Benton to strengthen the front three. New Mexico’s offensive line has also been revamped with transfers, and the skilled positions are in good shape. With Bronco Mendenhall at the helm, the team is expected to be well-coached and more disciplined. Improvement in defense and a strong ground game could be the keys to a potential upset.

Prediction​

Despite Montana State’s impressive FCS credentials, their history against FBS teams has been challenging. The Bobcats have struggled in past matchups with FBS opponents, and it would take a remarkable performance to break this trend. New Mexico has not lost to an FCS team since 2011 and will likely edge out the Bobcats in a close contest.

NMPreps Prediction: New Mexico 37, Montana State 35

Line: Montana State -13.5

Over/Under: 54.5

