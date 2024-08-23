Why Montana State Will Win

​Montana State’s ground game is poised to be a major factor. The Bobcats dominated the FCS in 2023, averaging 293 rushing yards per game and scoring 41 touchdowns on the ground. With key runners like Julius Davis, who tallied 718 yards and six touchdowns, and quarterback Tommy Mellott, who averaged over eight yards per carry, the rushing attack remains formidable. New Mexico’s defense struggled last season, particularly against the run, and the Bobcats’ rushing prowess could exploit these weaknesses.

Why New Mexico Will Win

​The Lobos are addressing last season’s defensive issues through the transfer portal, with notable additions including USC transfer De’jon Benton to strengthen the front three. New Mexico’s offensive line has also been revamped with transfers, and the skilled positions are in good shape. With Bronco Mendenhall at the helm, the team is expected to be well-coached and more disciplined. Improvement in defense and a strong ground game could be the keys to a potential upset.

Prediction​

Despite Montana State’s impressive FCS credentials, their history against FBS teams has been challenging. The Bobcats have struggled in past matchups with FBS opponents, and it would take a remarkable performance to break this trend. New Mexico has not lost to an FCS team since 2011 and will likely edge out the Bobcats in a close contest.

NMPreps Prediction: New Mexico 37, Montana State 35

Line: Montana State -13.5

Over/Under: 54.5