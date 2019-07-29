One of the top ranked players in New Mexico came away with the 'top overall performance' award in the 2019 Combine. McCormick, a 5-foot-10, all-state defensive player, took first place in three of the four events on July 26th.

The St. Pius X Sartans are preseason ranked No. 1 for the 2019 season and in large part to McCormick who totaled for 73 tackles and 2 interceptions.