Combine Results: Top Overall Performance
NMPreps & Performance Ranch New Mexico high school football combine took place on Friday, July 26th at Highland High School (Albuquerque, NM).
RYAN MCCORMICK - ST. PIUS X (2020)
|Vertical
|Pro Agility
|Broad Jump
|Bench
|
34.6 (1st)
|
4.29 (1st)
|
9'.5'' (1st)
|
2
One of the top ranked players in New Mexico came away with the 'top overall performance' award in the 2019 Combine. McCormick, a 5-foot-10, all-state defensive player, took first place in three of the four events on July 26th.
The St. Pius X Sartans are preseason ranked No. 1 for the 2019 season and in large part to McCormick who totaled for 73 tackles and 2 interceptions.