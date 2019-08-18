News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-18 09:53:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Fan Polls: 5A-2A Week One Rankings

Bytuulmrmulesqberqr6
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com polled New Mexico premium members of New Mexico High School football. Today, we release the top-10 teams and how they sit heading into week one of the season.

Related: 6A Fan Top-10 Poll


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}