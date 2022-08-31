I never missed a call from the dugout or the 3rd base coaching box. I could clearly see the play and how the umpire missed the call. Then I tried officiating and saw how easy it was for coaches, who see from a completely partisan perspective, to see the result they desired and the difference of what really happened. I could see how coaches may argue a call because, I was that coach. I was the coach who thought if I didn’t argue, I was remiss in my duties. But age is the greatest teacher, and by the end of my career, I was much better behaved. This brings me to the point of the article. I see so many coaching “errors,” things I believed should never be done and I wondered, was this just a collection of, “get off my lawn!” moments or were there coaches who just didn’t know (or respect) the unwritten rules of the game.