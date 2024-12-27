New Mexico High School Basketball: Daily Dimes Previews - December 27

NMPreps publisher Joshua J. Grine highlights today's must-see matchups in New Mexico high school basketball, offering a comprehensive look at games from across the state.

Advertisement

Hobbs Holiday Tournament

The Hobbs Holiday Tournament continues today with a slate of intriguing games featuring teams from New Mexico and Texas. Action kicks off early with Texas-Legacy (7-7) taking on Eldorado (4-4), ranked No. 9 in the NMPreps 5A Rankings, at 9:45 a.m. in the first consolation game. Both teams are eager to bounce back after tough losses on the opening day of the tournament. Eldorado, looking to solidify its footing in 5A, has a chance to gain some momentum with a strong showing against their Texas opponent.

In the second consolation game, Las Cruces (3-7) will face Texas-El Paso Parkland (4-14) at 1:15 p.m. Both teams are searching for answers as they navigate the early part of their seasons. Las Cruces, a program with a proud history, will look to put together a more complete game following their struggles against Hobbs last night.

The winners’ bracket heats up at 4:45 p.m. as Artesia (5-3), ranked No. 6 in the NMPreps 4A Rankings, takes on Cleveland (7-1), ranked No. 6 in the NMPreps 5A Rankings. Artesia, fresh off a commanding 61-44 victory over 5A Eldorado, is beginning to hit their stride as the Bulldogs’ talented junior class gains experience. Cleveland, a perennial contender, presents a formidable challenge with their depth and athleticism. This matchup promises to be a true measuring stick for both squads.

The nightcap at 8:15 p.m. features the host Hobbs Eagles (8-1), ranked No. 3 in the NMPreps 5A Rankings, against Farmington (8-2). Farmington enters the game with a point to prove after being left out of this week’s rankings despite a strong start to the season. The Scorpions made a statement yesterday with an 82-43 drubbing of El Paso Parkland, showcasing their offensive firepower. However, Hobbs, coming off a dominant 74-35 win over Las Cruces, will be a much tougher test. The Eagles’ potent scoring attack and relentless pace make them one of the most exciting teams in the state. This game represents a golden opportunity for Farmington to reassert itself in the rankings conversation. Perhaps the most intriguing game of the day is the clash between Artesia and Cleveland. Artesia’s junior-heavy lineup, led by players like Braylon Vega, who is playing in his former playing home after transferring out from Hobbs, and Charlie Campbell, continues to develop, and their decisive win over Eldorado suggests they’re only getting stronger. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s balanced approach and experience make them a tough out for any opponent. The winner of this game could set the tone for a deep run in the tournament and beyond.

Deal or No Deal​

The spotlight is on East Mountain (6-2) and Belen (5-5) as they both seek to prove themselves as contenders in their respective classifications. East Mountain, unranked but holding a strong 6-2 record, faces a tough second-round matchup in the SENAI Tournament against district rival Bosque (6-2), No. 5 in the NMPreps 3A Rankings. Bosque features a formidable lineup led by sophomore duo Josiah Wilson and Wesley Harrigan, alongside senior Oliver Tumolo. For East Mountain, this game represents a prime opportunity to silence critics and make their case for a spot in the rankings. Meanwhile, Belen delivered an eye-opening performance with their 63-47 rivalry win over Valencia, ranked No. 5 in the NMPreps 4A Rankings in week 5. The Eagles, who were unranked and off the radar in the rankings discussion, now have a chance to build on their momentum. They face the Robertson Cardinals (8-2), No. 2 in the NMPreps 3A Rankings, in the second round of the Stu Clark Invitational. Navajo Prep (6-2), ranked fourth in 3A and the defending 3A state champions, also looks to make a statement after narrowly falling to 4A St. Pius X in a tightly contested one-possession game until the final minute. They will take on Sandia Prep (3-4) today. Sandia Prep struggled against 5A La Cueva yesterday but will need a standout performance from their guards to challenge the Eagles.

Game of the Day​

The marquee matchup of the day takes place in Las Cruces, where No. 2 Sandia (8-1) faces No. 5 Organ Mountain (5-2) at 4 p.m. in a highly anticipated 5A showdown. The Matadors are led by freshman sensation Isaiah Brown (2028), who has been making waves this season with an impressive 17.6 points per game. Brown’s ability to score at all three levels has been a key factor in Sandia’s success, and he’ll look to deliver another standout performance in this top-five clash. Organ Mountain counters with senior riser Ray Venegas, an athletic guard averaging 12 points per game. Venegas is known for his above-the-rim play and ability to energize the Knights on both ends of the court. For Organ Mountain, this game is a chance to solidify their position in the rankings and make a statement against one of the top teams in the state. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams looking to gain momentum heading into the second half of the season. Over in Rio Rancho The Jalene Berger Tournament continues tonight with a marquee matchup as the host Rio Rancho Rams (6-1) take on the Hope Christian Huskies (4-2) at 7 p.m. This clash features two of the state’s top programs, with Rio Rancho ranked 4th in the NMPreps 5A rankings and Hope Christian sitting atop the 4A rankings. The Rams bring a strong start to the season and are led by a balanced roster that has proven to be one of the most consistent in 5A. Keep an eye on Kevin Archuleta, a rising talent for Rio Rancho who has been making an impact early in the season. Hope Christian, meanwhile, enters the contest as the team to beat in 4A. Known for their disciplined play and sharp shooting, the Huskies will look to use their versatility and depth to challenge the Rams on their home floor.

Top Player Performances from Thursday's Action

High school hoops in New Mexico showcased some stellar performances across the state yesterday. Here’s a breakdown of standout individual efforts and key games: La Cueva rolled past Sandia Prep 70-44 at the Jalen Berger Invite, hosted by Rio Rancho High School. Hunter Butler led the Bears with 14 points in a commanding win. Meanwhile, Bosque delivered a dominant 81-23 victory over Ramah, with standout performances from Josiah Wilson, who tallied 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals, and Wesley Harrigan, who added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Oliver Tumolo contributed 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, while sophomore Luca Kalishman nearly recorded a triple-double with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. At the Rio Rancho Tournament, St. Pius X earned a hard-fought 55-48 win over Navajo Prep, with Carson McConnell leading the way with 14 points. Goddard also had a strong showing from Izzy Mestas, who poured in 18 points, and Zeke Burrola, who added 9 points in their efforts. In Las Vegas at the Stu Clark Tournament, West Las Vegas outlasted Pecos 80-71 in a high-scoring battle. Devaughn Kensey dominated for the Dons, dropping 32 points, with Ethan Tafoya and Jonathon Gonzales adding 19 and 15 points, respectively. Pecos saw strong performances from Carlos Ragland (19 points), Brandon Holton (16 points), and Elias Chavez (10 points). Belen made a statement with a 63-47 win over Valencia, as Alan Moreno scored 14 points and Sammy Sanchez added 13 points. Jared Porter led Valencia with 14 points in the loss. Robertson continued its strong season with a 63-46 win over Taos. Jesse James Gonzales powered the Cardinals with 23 points, while Nathan Gonzales contributed 13 points. For Taos, Mateo Salazar led the effort with 16 points, continuing to make an impact this season.

Submit Stats and Scores

Submit your stats to NMPreps Publisher Joshua Grine! Email grinejosh@yahoo.com or text 505-414-4313 with your game details. It's quick and easy—let's highlight your athletes and keep NMPreps the go-to source for New Mexico high school athletics!

Join the Conversation