Week 5: What We Learned on Saturday in New Mexico High School Basketball

As the calendar winds down on December, New Mexico high school basketball heated up in Week 5 with thrilling tournaments, statement wins, and teams finding their identity. Saturday's action delivered plenty of drama and eye-opening results, giving fans a clearer picture of the state landscape. Here’s what we learned:
La Cueva’s Late December Magic
The La Cueva Bears, a team that started the season at 0-4, found their stride in a big way, culminating in a 67-63 victory over Rio Rancho in the championship game of the Jalene Berge Tournament. The Bears are now 5-5, making a strong case for their potential to compete in 5A. Meanwhile, Rio Rancho entered the championship riding a five-game win streak and fresh off dominant victories over Manzano (82-28) and Hope Christian (75-51). While the Rams fell short in the title game, their 7-2 record suggests they remain a strong contender in the 5A landscape.
More Kings of the Hardwood
Saturday saw champions crowned:
Santa Rosa (2A):The Lions continued their dominant season, defeating Mora 41-28 to claim the Dual Cities Championship.
Robertson (3A):Perhaps the most significant victory of the weekend came from Robertson, who edged out 5A Albuquerque High, 59-54, to win the Stu Clark Championship in Las Vegas. The win solidifies Robertson’s standing as a serious contender in 3A.
Bosque (3A): At the SENAI Tournament hosted at the University of New Mexico, Bosque kept their momentum rolling with a 50-40 victory over Cuba, maintaining their position as one of the top teams in their class.
Key Wins Across the State
Several notable victories added intrigue to the weekend:
St. Pius X (4A):The Sartans earned a critical 73-67 victory over Hope Christian, a matchup of two top programs in 4A.
Artesia (4A):The Bulldogs notched a resume-boosting 54-50 win over 5A Farmington, signaling their ability to compete with top-tier teams.
Sandia Prep (3A): The Sundevils took down 5A Manzano, 56-49, in a quality win that highlights their potential moving forward.
Saturday Scoreboard
Alamogordo 63, Mayfield 55 - F
Artesia 54, Farmington 50 - F
Bosque 50, Cuba 40 - F
East Mountain 57, Mescalero Apacho 29 - F
Eldorado 60, Texas-El Paso Parkland 58 - F
Hobbs 58, Cleveland 53 - F
La Cueva 67, Rio Rancho 63 - F
Los Alamos 48, Deming 40 - F
Lovington 72, Goddard 44 - F
Organ Mountain 65, Centennial 48 - F
Penasco 52, Cimarron 45 - F
Pine Hill 46, Coronado 17 - F
Portales 82, Texas-Sudan 36 - F
Robertson 59, Albuquerque 54 - F
Ruidoso 45, Dishchii'bikoh 40 - F
Sandia Prep 56, Manzano 49 - F
Santa Rosa 41, Mora 28 - F
St. Michael's 59, Valencia 39 - F
St. Pius X 73, Hope Christian 67 - F
Taos 68, Pecos 51 - F
Texas-Denver City 59, Portales 55 - F
Texas-Palo Duro 82, Roswell 59 - F
Texas-Socorro 61, Santa Teresa 26 - F
West Las Vegas 72, Belen 56 - F
Week 5 Top Player Performances