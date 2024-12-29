Week 5: What We Learned on Saturday in New Mexico High School Basketball

As the calendar winds down on December, New Mexico high school basketball heated up in Week 5 with thrilling tournaments, statement wins, and teams finding their identity. Saturday's action delivered plenty of drama and eye-opening results, giving fans a clearer picture of the state landscape. Here’s what we learned:

The La Cueva Bears, a team that started the season at 0-4, found their stride in a big way, culminating in a 67-63 victory over Rio Rancho in the championship game of the Jalene Berge Tournament. The Bears are now 5-5, making a strong case for their potential to compete in 5A. Meanwhile, Rio Rancho entered the championship riding a five-game win streak and fresh off dominant victories over Manzano (82-28) and Hope Christian (75-51). While the Rams fell short in the title game, their 7-2 record suggests they remain a strong contender in the 5A landscape.

Saturday saw champions crowned:

Santa Rosa (2A):The Lions continued their dominant season, defeating Mora 41-28 to claim the Dual Cities Championship.

Robertson (3A):Perhaps the most significant victory of the weekend came from Robertson, who edged out 5A Albuquerque High, 59-54, to win the Stu Clark Championship in Las Vegas. The win solidifies Robertson’s standing as a serious contender in 3A.

Bosque (3A): At the SENAI Tournament hosted at the University of New Mexico, Bosque kept their momentum rolling with a 50-40 victory over Cuba, maintaining their position as one of the top teams in their class.