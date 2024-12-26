Lobos Football: Transformation Under Jason Eck

Published Dec 26, 2024
The University of New Mexico Lobos football program, led by newly-appointed head coach Jason Eck, has experienced a flurry of activity on and off the field, signaling a new era in Albuquerque. From a revamped coaching staff to major recruiting wins and managing the ever-active transfer portal, here’s the latest on the Lobos' offseason developments.

New Coaching Staff: Building a Strong Foundation

Head coach Jason Eck has wasted no time assembling a powerhouse staff to implement his vision for the Lobos. The new hires, many of whom worked with Eck at the University of Idaho, bring a blend of experience, familiarity, and a proven track record.

Offense

Luke Schleusner (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach): A key piece in Eck's success at Idaho, Schleusner is tasked with revitalizing the Lobos’ offensive identity.

Cody Booth (Offensive Line Coach): With a resume that includes developing an award-winning tight end and a formidable offensive line, Booth will anchor the Lobos’ front.

Defense

Dan Jackson (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach): Known for his disciplined defenses, Jackson aims to strengthen a struggling Lobos unit.

Hebron Fangupo (Defensive Line Coach): Fangupo brings expertise in developing tenacious defensive lines.

Specialized Support

John Waters (Director of Scouting): Waters enhances the Lobos’ recruiting operations with his sharp evaluation skills.

Caleb Heim (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach): Heim’s leadership will be pivotal in the physical and mental preparation of the team.

Recruiting News: Key Commitments Flip to Lobos

Zhaiel Smith (WR/DB)

High School: Tualatin High School (Portland, OR)

Stats: 1st Team All-State WR, DB, and ReturnerSmith’s versatility and athleticism make him a key addition to both offense and defense, as well as special teams.

Toa Faavae (QB)

High School: De La Salle (CA)

Stats: Three-time state champion, dual-threat QBFaavae brings dynamic playmaking ability to the Lobos' quarterback room, filling the gap left by Devon Dampier.

Transfer Portal: Departures and Retentions

Transferred Out

The Lobos faced significant losses, including:

Eli Sanders (RB) to USC

Devon Dampier (QB) to Utah

Luke Wysong (WR) to Arizona

Transferred In

The Lobos also strengthened their roster with notable transfers:

Jaxton Eck (LB): All-Big Sky LB with 134 tackles last season.

Abraham Williams (DB): Two-time All-American kick returner with five 100-yard returns.

Jack Layne (QB): Proven playmaker with 23 career TDs at Idaho.

Deshaun Buchman (RB): Explosive freshman who averaged 7.2 yards per carry.

Retained Players

Jason Eck’s ability to retain talent proved critical, as key players recommitted to the Lobos, including:

Malik Aliane (OL)

Tavian Combs (S)

Richard Pearce (OL)

Offered Prospects: Building for the Future

UNM extended offers to several potential impact players:

Jayden Williams (DB): Texas Southern

Jaylan Sanchez (WR): Villanova

Frankie Edwards III (DB): Weber State

Grine's Finale

Under Jason Eck, the Lobos are charting a bold new course. With an energized coaching staff, impactful commitments, and a strategic approach to the transfer portal, the future looks bright for Lobos football. Fans in Albuquerque can look forward to a revitalized program ready to compete at the highest level.

