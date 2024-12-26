Lobos Football: Transformation Under Jason Eck

The University of New Mexico Lobos football program, led by newly-appointed head coach Jason Eck, has experienced a flurry of activity on and off the field, signaling a new era in Albuquerque. From a revamped coaching staff to major recruiting wins and managing the ever-active transfer portal, here’s the latest on the Lobos' offseason developments.

LoboLand: Where the pack comes to howl! Dive into non-stop University of New Mexico Lobos talk, featuring the latest recruiting updates, transfer portal news, and much more.

Head coach Jason Eck has wasted no time assembling a powerhouse staff to implement his vision for the Lobos. The new hires, many of whom worked with Eck at the University of Idaho, bring a blend of experience, familiarity, and a proven track record.

Offense

Luke Schleusner (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach): A key piece in Eck's success at Idaho, Schleusner is tasked with revitalizing the Lobos’ offensive identity.

Cody Booth (Offensive Line Coach): With a resume that includes developing an award-winning tight end and a formidable offensive line, Booth will anchor the Lobos’ front.

Defense

Dan Jackson (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach): Known for his disciplined defenses, Jackson aims to strengthen a struggling Lobos unit.

Hebron Fangupo (Defensive Line Coach): Fangupo brings expertise in developing tenacious defensive lines.

Specialized Support

John Waters (Director of Scouting): Waters enhances the Lobos’ recruiting operations with his sharp evaluation skills.

Caleb Heim (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach): Heim’s leadership will be pivotal in the physical and mental preparation of the team.

Read: More on the University of New Mexico Coaching Staff