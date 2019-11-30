The four big school state football championships were held on Saturday afternoon and we crowned the latest State Champs.



Sue V. Cleveland Wins Third Title of the Decade

In a battle between the only two high schools in the Rio Rancho public schools, the Cleveland Storm come out on top, 48-40, to claim their third title of the decade. Head coach Heath Ridenour earns his second ring as the head coach of the Storm and finish the 2019 season 11-2. Star running back Dorian Lewis was the name to know on this November, cold, Saturday afternoon, as the senior back rushed for over 200-yards and 5-touchdowns on the day. His legacy will now forever be cemented in the New Mexico high school football history.

Back-to-Back State Champs as Lynn Continues Dominance

The Roswell Coyotes are the New Mexico high school football class 5A state champions again after defeating the Los Lunas Tigers for the second year in a row, 25-19. The Roswell Coyotes end the season a perfect 13-0 and head coach Jeff Lynn will claim his second title. Roswell running back Jasia Reese has been a name to know this season and a 40-yard touchdown run allowed the rest of the state to see the wheels on this senior running back. The go-ahead touchdown was provided by senior quarterback Dominic Nava to Angel Caballero from 8-yards out.

The Rams are back on top

The Rams are the 2019 State Champs and give head coach Jaime Ramirez his second title with the program after winning his first title four years ago in 2016. The Rams went on the road to upset the 1-seed Bloomfield Bobcats, 23-0. Names that we are familiar with made a statement on Saturday as Romeo Gbassagee (2020/RB) started his day off with a 40-yard touchdown run for the Rams. Baylor Diaz would follow along with an 8-yard keeper for a score and this one was all Portales on the day.

Hope Christian and Head Coach Greg Beck Win First Title