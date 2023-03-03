NMPreps 2023 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament preview. #nmpreps

5A BASKETBALL

Bracket Breakdown

Best Game: #8 Sandia (21-8) vs #9 Albuquerque (25-2). What a match-up at the 8-9. Both teams featuring next level talent -- Leilani Love (Albuquerque/2023) and Sydney Benally (Sandia/2023).

Best Possible Upset Pick: #5 La Cueva (21-7) vs #12 Mayfield (15-12). We are leaning more on the side of all top seeds rolling today but if there's one coach that could pull the upset its coach Maya at Mayfield.

Final Play: #6 Centennial (20-8) vs #11 Organ Mountain (17-10). Scary first round game for the 6-seed, having to play a district opponent. This will be the fourth game this season, third this month, between the teams. Here we predict a game that could go down to the final play.

9-16 Seed to Final Four: Difficult pick. If they can find a way to win in the first round. How can you not like having the best player in the state -- Bella Hines (Eldorado). I would be remiss to pick against Volcano Vista coach Lisa Villarael though. However, Hines is a special player, sort of wild that they are only a 14-seed.

MVP Frontrunner: Bhret Clay (Hobbs). The Eagles will likely have the state championship trophy and the MVP when March 11th hits next week. Clay is another special talent that will be on display for the next week.

Ten Players to Watch

Aspen Salazar - Centennial

Bella Hines - Eldorado

Bhret Clay - Hobbs

Caitlin Turnbow - Organ Mountain

Jordan Dyer - La Cueva

Leilani Love - Albuquerque

Lyric Corona - Mayfield

Mariana Sepulveda - Carlsbad

Sydney Benally - Sandia

Taejhuan Hill - Volcano Vista

Grine's Picks

First Round: 1-Hobbs, 2-Farmington, 3-Volcano Vista, 4-Carlsbad, 5-La Cueva, 6-Centennial, 7-Las Cruces, 9-Albuquerque

Quarterfinals: 1-Hobbs, 2-Farmington, 3-Volcano Vista, 4-Carlsbad

Final Four: 1-Hobbs, 3-Volcano Vista

State Champ: 1-Hobbs