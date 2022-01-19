 NMPreps - Girls Basketball: Top Players from Tuesday Night in New Mexico
Girls Basketball: Top Players from Tuesday Night in New Mexico

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps weekly view of the top player performances from this week in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

January 19th

The freshman phenom Bella Hines (2025) dropped 38-points in a big resume win on Tuesday night. The Eldorado Eagles traveled north to Farmington to beat Piedra Vista, 56-35.

Top Performances

Bella Hines - Eldorado - 38 points vs Piedra Vista

Leilani Love - Albuquerque - 29 points vs Santa Fe

Kiiyani Anitielu - Farmington - 26 points vs Sandia

{{ article.author_name }}