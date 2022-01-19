Girls Basketball: Top Players from Tuesday Night in New Mexico
NMPreps weekly view of the top player performances from this week in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps
January 19th
The freshman phenom Bella Hines (2025) dropped 38-points in a big resume win on Tuesday night. The Eldorado Eagles traveled north to Farmington to beat Piedra Vista, 56-35.
Top Performances
Bella Hines - Eldorado - 38 points vs Piedra Vista
Leilani Love - Albuquerque - 29 points vs Santa Fe
Kiiyani Anitielu - Farmington - 26 points vs Sandia