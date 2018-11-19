Girls Hoops: Preseason Rankings for the 2018/2019 Season
NMPreps.com's official preseason rankings for the 2018/2019 New Mexico High School basketball season.
#nmpreps
Related
District 5-5A Preseason Rankings (Coming Soon)
District 4-5A Preseason Rankings
District 3-5A Preseason Rankings
District 2-5A Preseason Rankings
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news