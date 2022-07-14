Grine: 1-on-1 with Eva Love, 2024, La Cueva HS

NMPreps Joshua Grine continues his tour of interviews with some of the top prospect in New Mexico high school athletics. #nmpreps

Today, our tour takes us to La Cueva High school with one of the top 2024 basketball players in New Mexico. Eva Love helped guide the Lady Bears to a 21-7 overall record and 9-1 in district. Love led the team with 13.1 points per game, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

JG: What position do you play?

EL: I'm a combo guard.

JG: What is your jersey number and why?

EL: My jersey number is #2. Both my dad and brother wore that number.

JG: Any nicknames?

EL: No, people just call me by my full name though--Eva Love!

JG: What are the first three songs on the pre-game playlist?

EL: My first three songs: Power Trip by J. Cole, Time for That by Kevin Gates, and Gravity by NBA Youngboy.

JG: What are your playing strengths?

EL: My biggest strength as a player is the way I compete, especially on defense! Another one of my strengths is that I see the floor well and my passing. I always want to get my teammates involved.

JG: Who got you involved in basketball?

EL: My parents got me into basketball, they were just having me try different sports and I so happened to fall in love with basketball!

JG: If not basketball, what other sport?

EL: If I wasn't playing basketball I would definitely be doing track and field. It was my first sport before basketball.

JG: What is the go-to pregame meal?

EL: The perfect pregame meal is a smoothie with protein. I always drink a smoothie from Tropical Smoothie, they're the best!

JG: Who has been an influence on your life and game?

EL: My dad has been the number one influence in my life and basketball. He’s always been my biggest supporter, besides my mom. He’s taught me that I have to always work for what I want and that it’s not going to be handed out to me.

JG: If you had a super-power, what would it be?

EL: If I had a super-power it would be to read minds!

JG: Who is the funniest person on the team?

EL: It has to be Olivia Haddock! She's probably the funniest person I know.

JG: What is the plan after you graduate HS?

EL: I have a few D1 offers, so my plan is to play college basketball and then maybe play overseas.

----Offers: UTEP, , UC San Diego, NMSU, CSU Pueblo, Newman University, Adams State

JG: What are some expectations for your team this year? Goals?

EL: My expectations for my team this year are pretty high. We all want to win Metro, District and then the State Championship. We’ve been working super hard all summer!

JG: What makes it special playing at your school?

EL: Our school is super supportive of our program and it makes it super special to play in that type of environment.

JG: Quote?

EL: A quote I live by is “Winning means you’re willing to go longer, work harder, and give more than anyone else” -Vince Lombardi