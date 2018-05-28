I first started at NMPreps.com during the 2009-2010 basketball season and have consistently been part of the team in some capacity minus a year and a half from 2013-2014.

Today, I will run down some of the best players, games and teams that I've seen during this span. Also, we have some highlights that either I put together or was there to film.

Clearly I will miss plenty of special moments and I could write a book about the last ten years however, I will try to capture some key moments.

The Lovington girls team that went to win the title, my interviews with coaches Brett Cooper (Roswell), Jim Murphy (Hope) and others. Or the many games that we watched or names that we will always remember. The football combines, the football games, the road trips, the t-shirts teams would give me, the crap some coaches would give me on the media row when I picked against them. The texts messages until 2 or 3 in the morning. I have plenty of wonderful memories that I wish I could or should have started writing about many years ago. When my step son (Caden) would go to games with me as a 5-year old and took pictures of games, he loves sports now too. When my son was born in 2012 and a couple players came up to me before a game and said congrats on your son. The little things and I tried sharing videos of the big things below. Dedicating every Friday Night for nearly ten years to a scoreboard (even though it gets tricky now). The concession stands (yes, I love em all).

I remember working from 6am until 5pm at my regular job, going to a game at 7 home by 10, up until 1 trying to create a highlight video and write a recap before 5am the next day. Living on coffee and a nap or two during the day.

My brother passed away right as I started working with NMPreps.com, while I was still an assistant coach and the long nights coaching and writing a feature kept my mind at ease. I love working and covering sports at NMPreps, where I spend just about everyday, all day, checking the site, looking for new ways to cover it and just loving the fact that I get to be in a community that likes to talk about sports as much as I do. In New Mexico, the best place you could live. Thank you all for allowing me to live out this dream.