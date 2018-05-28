Grine: New Mexico Hoops Since 2010
NMPreps.com's Joshua J Grine list of some of the top teams since the 2009-2010 basketball season.
I first started at NMPreps.com during the 2009-2010 basketball season and have consistently been part of the team in some capacity minus a year and a half from 2013-2014.
Today, I will run down some of the best players, games and teams that I've seen during this span. Also, we have some highlights that either I put together or was there to film.
Clearly I will miss plenty of special moments and I could write a book about the last ten years however, I will try to capture some key moments.
The Lovington girls team that went to win the title, my interviews with coaches Brett Cooper (Roswell), Jim Murphy (Hope) and others. Or the many games that we watched or names that we will always remember. The football combines, the football games, the road trips, the t-shirts teams would give me, the crap some coaches would give me on the media row when I picked against them. The texts messages until 2 or 3 in the morning. I have plenty of wonderful memories that I wish I could or should have started writing about many years ago. When my step son (Caden) would go to games with me as a 5-year old and took pictures of games, he loves sports now too. When my son was born in 2012 and a couple players came up to me before a game and said congrats on your son. The little things and I tried sharing videos of the big things below. Dedicating every Friday Night for nearly ten years to a scoreboard (even though it gets tricky now). The concession stands (yes, I love em all).
I remember working from 6am until 5pm at my regular job, going to a game at 7 home by 10, up until 1 trying to create a highlight video and write a recap before 5am the next day. Living on coffee and a nap or two during the day.
My brother passed away right as I started working with NMPreps.com, while I was still an assistant coach and the long nights coaching and writing a feature kept my mind at ease. I love working and covering sports at NMPreps, where I spend just about everyday, all day, checking the site, looking for new ways to cover it and just loving the fact that I get to be in a community that likes to talk about sports as much as I do. In New Mexico, the best place you could live. Thank you all for allowing me to live out this dream.
Onate Knights
Though it was technically my second year at NMPreps.com it was my first year at the state tournament working with NMP. It was the first of what would become a tradition of showing up at the PIT at 7AM on Tuesday and ending each night around 10:30pm, Tuesday - Saturday. This team was not only the first but it was also a very talented squad.
Eldorado Eagles
The 2012 State Champions had one of the most talented basketball teams that I had ever seen. We knew then that it would be a team that we would talk about as one of the best. The video is from our feature called the Campus Stop and we spent the entire day with the Eagles team.
Cullen Neal vs Bryce Alford
This will likely be my Magic-Bird experience in high school basketball. I don't know how long I will get to be doing this but this year will always be a memorable one. It was a fun time to see Alford vs Neal. Both young men are forever in New Mexico High School basketball memories and both always showed us first-class when we covered them.
Espanola Valley finally wins the title (2011)
The best crowd I've ever seen at the state tournament and they finally won the entire tournament.
Las Cruces State Champion Team in 2013
The year that I predicted the bracket correctly in each bracket. This team was a special team that was a joy to watch play the game. It was a honor to get to do my Grine One on One Interviews with a couple players - Trevor Noel and Joe Garza that year as well.
My first trip to Ralph Tasker Arena
One amazing trip that left me in amazement. If you haven't been to a Hobbs home game I suggest you get out and go. This was my first time at a Hobbs home game and it was a great experience. Who would have imagined that my highlights would be featured in a movie too, 16 banners.
John Dawson
We all have our list of top players from this time frame. John Dawson also tops this list from a very talented 2013 class. He would later sign with Marquette before finishing with Liberty. He also spent time this past season with the G-League Swarm.
Valley Winning the State Championship
I have always enjoyed Joe Coleman coached teams, I believe I've expressed that a handful of times. It was great seeing this team win it all that year.