Grine: Picks, Pick Em Challenge and Percentages
Today, I release my picks for the games this weekend with hopes for a rebound season. After a successful 2016 season a dip in 2017 and hopeful for 2018.
Each week we list ten games each with different point values and track all season long.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news