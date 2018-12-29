Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 08:40:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoops: Daily Dimes - Saturday, December 29th

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's daily guide of games to watch in New Mexico High School Basketball.

Friday Scoreboard

Griego and Sons in Clovis

Clovis 77, St. Michael's 48

Volcano Vista 63, EP-Cathedral TX 41

Poe Corn Invite in Roswell

Fort Sumner 60, Los Alamos 55

Gallup 74, Goddard 59

Roswell 97, Artesia 64

Hobbs Holiday Tournament

Cleveland 78, EP Andress TX 36

EP Canutillo TX 62, Shiprock 35

Hobbs 80, West Mesa 50

Stu Clark Invitational

Bernalillo 67, Robertson-JV 27

Pecos 83, Mora 59

St. Pius 50, Robertson 45

Taos 83, West Las Vegas 59

Village of Los Lunas Tournament

Alamogordo 74, Kirtland Central 53

Los Lunas 54, Cibola 27

Santa Fe 70, Phoenix-Central, AZ 59

Las Cruces Hoopla Tournament

EP Coronado TX 74, Mayfield 62

Onate 51, EP Montwood TX 47

Las Cruces 62, Centennial 49

Other

Tulia, TX 63, Portales 56

What Happened on Friday

