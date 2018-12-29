Hoops: Daily Dimes - Saturday, December 29th
NMPreps.com's daily guide of games to watch in New Mexico High School Basketball.
#nmpreps
Friday Scoreboard
Griego and Sons in Clovis
Clovis 77, St. Michael's 48
Volcano Vista 63, EP-Cathedral TX 41
Poe Corn Invite in Roswell
Fort Sumner 60, Los Alamos 55
Gallup 74, Goddard 59
Roswell 97, Artesia 64
Hobbs Holiday Tournament
Cleveland 78, EP Andress TX 36
EP Canutillo TX 62, Shiprock 35
Hobbs 80, West Mesa 50
Stu Clark Invitational
Bernalillo 67, Robertson-JV 27
Pecos 83, Mora 59
St. Pius 50, Robertson 45
Taos 83, West Las Vegas 59
Village of Los Lunas Tournament
Alamogordo 74, Kirtland Central 53
Los Lunas 54, Cibola 27
Santa Fe 70, Phoenix-Central, AZ 59
Las Cruces Hoopla Tournament
EP Coronado TX 74, Mayfield 62
Onate 51, EP Montwood TX 47
Las Cruces 62, Centennial 49
Other
Tulia, TX 63, Portales 56
What Happened on Friday
