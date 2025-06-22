Impactful Journeys: Hayes Baum Is Redefining Relentless at Cibola HS

In the ever-competitive world of New Mexico high school football, it’s not always the biggest or fastest that make headlines—it’s often the most relentless. And few players embody that word more than Hayes Baum, a Class of 2026 linebacker from Cibola High School, whose combination of grit, versatility, and leadership is quickly making him one of the state’s top defenders. Earlier this summer, Baum’s hard work earned its first major reward: a Division I offer from the University of New Mexico. But for Baum, the moment wasn’t validation—it was motivation. A marker on a journey defined by discipline, adversity, and an unshakable belief that hard work, not hype, wins in the end.

“It Was Always Football”

Born and raised in Albuquerque, sports were part of Baum’s life from day one. His father, a former college football player in South Dakota, made sure of that. Hayes tried every sport you could name, but only one ever truly fit. “I fell in love with everything about the game,” Baum says. “The smell of the field, the feel of the football, the pressure, the competition, the way it brings a team together—it just stuck.” That love turned into a lifestyle. While he may not have been the biggest or strongest early on, Baum credits his rise to consistency and a tireless work ethic—qualities that became the core of who he is as a player and person.

Fueled by Doubt, Defined by Drive

Baum’s origin story isn’t built just on passion—it’s also rooted in doubt. “What really inspired me to play wasn’t just the game—it was hearing people say I couldn’t do it,” he says. “That lit a fire in me. It still does.” He wears that chip on his shoulder proudly—not as resentment, but as fuel. It’s why he trains harder, studies more film, and sharpens every piece of his game with surgical focus. “You don’t rise to the occasion,” he says. “You fall to the level of your preparation.”

The Swiss Army Knife

What makes Baum special on the field is his versatility. He’s listed as a linebacker, but that barely scratches the surface. “I’ve played linebacker, safety, tight end, quarterback, and running back,” Baum says. “Whatever the team needs—I’ll step in and do it. That’s who I am.” Coaches call him a “Swiss Army knife”—the kind of player who can fill any gap, bring energy to any position, and never miss an assignment. Whether it’s lining up off the edge or shifting to coverage, Baum’s ability to adapt gives Cibola a defensive identity rooted in trust and execution.

Adversity, Faith, and a New Perspective

Last season, Baum was sidelined late in the year by injury. It was a blow to a breakout campaign—but instead of sulking, he found purpose on the sideline. “I was blessed to join the coaching staff during that time,” he says. “It gave me a completely new perspective—seeing the game through a coach’s eyes, understanding schemes on a deeper level.” More than anything, it deepened his football IQ and matured his understanding of leadership. He also leaned heavily on his faith. The verse Jeremiah 29:11 became his anchor:

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

“That verse reminded me that everything happens for a reason,” he says. “And honestly, I’m grateful for the adversity. It made me better.”

The Culture Shift at Cibola

Heading into 2025, Cibola football is undergoing a culture shift—and Baum is at the heart of it. Under new head coach David Howes, the Cougars are focused, united, and hungry. “Coach Howes has brought a new energy to our program,” Baum says. “He’s raised the standard, and we’ve all bought in. He’s someone I can rely on—he’s taught me a lot, not just as a player, but as a person.” On the field, Baum says fans can expect a fast, physical, and disciplined defense—especially at linebacker and in the secondary, where experience and instincts are going to shine. Offensively, the team is developing a strong identity rooted in execution and toughness. “We’ve got a young offensive line that’s working their tails off,” he says. “And our skill group can absolutely make plays. This team is building something special.”

Beyond the Field

When he’s not making tackles, Baum is still competing. He’s active in track, basketball, and powerlifting, and works with multiple trainers year-round to elevate his athleticism and mindset. Everything he does feeds the same mission: play at the next level and leave a lasting legacy at Cibola.

“No Excuses”

His role models reflect his mentality—Luke Kuechly for his football IQ, Ray Lewis for his intensity, Tim Tebow for his faith and leadership. But if there’s one figure Baum tries to mirror most, it’s Kobe Bryant. “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.” That quote has become a mantra for Baum. It’s in how he practices. It’s in how he watches film. It’s in how he fights through adversity. And it’s why his name will only keep rising in the recruiting conversation. Because for Hayes Baum, this journey isn’t about proving people wrong anymore. It’s about proving himself right.

