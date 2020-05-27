NMPreps - New Mexico High School 4A Spring Rankings: Grants Pirates

Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 New Mexico High School football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands. You can expect several tweaks to this NMPreps 4A Spring Rankings from now until August and before the 2020 season officially starts. However, here is our 2020 outlook for every program is coming into focus.

GRANTS PIRATES

2019 Record: 10-3 overall, 5-0 in District

2019 Post Season: Semifinals

Head Coach: Rio Thompson

The Grants Pirates have some reworking to do in the backfield but it shouldn't be a far fall for a program that is experiencing some of it's best two-year spans. The talent is there, the development continues, and a district title for the first time in over 20-years. Continue Reading Here