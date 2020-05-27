NMPreps - New Mexico High School 4A Spring Rankings: Grants Pirates

New Mexico High School 4A Spring Rankings: Grants Pirates
Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 New Mexico High School football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands. You can expect several tweaks to this NMPreps 4A Spring Rankings from now until August and before the 2020 season officially starts. However, here is our 2020 outlook for every program is coming into focus.
GRANTS PIRATES
2019 Record: 10-3 overall, 5-0 in District
2019 Post Season: Semifinals
Head Coach: Rio Thompson
NMPreps 4A Spring Ranking: Click Here
NMPreps Top 20 Rankings: coming soon
The Grants Pirates have some reworking to do in the backfield but it shouldn't be a far fall for a program that is experiencing some of it's best two-year spans. The talent is there, the development continues, and a district title for the first time in over 20-years.