New Mexico High School Baseball - Monday Recap

Week 10 kicked off with a bang on Monday, April 21, as several of New Mexico’s top high school baseball players delivered standout performances that set the tone for the final stretch of the regular season.

Advertisement

Deming 13, Silver 1 (5 innings)

Deming erupted for 8 runs in the second inning and never looked back, cruising to a 13-1 victory over Silver on Monday in District 3-4A play. The Wildcats improve to 13-6 overall and 2-0 in district, while Silver drops to 4-13 overall and 0-3 in district action. Daniel Porras (Deming, So) – 3-for-3, 5 RBIs, 2 triples Daniel Moser (Deming, Jr) – 2-for-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 triple, 1 HR; also pitched 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K (earned the win) Chris Olvera (Deming, So) – 1-for-1, 1 run, 1 RBI Royce Sutton (Deming, So) – 1-for-1, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double Fabian Ortega (Deming, So) – 1-for-1, 1 run Max Allison (Deming, So) – 1-for-2, 1 run Estevan Mariscal (Deming, So) – 1-for-1, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 triple

Centennial 6, Organ Mountain 0 (7 innings)

Centennial took control of District 3-5A on Monday with a dominant 6-0 shutout over Organ Mountain. The Hawks scored early and often while riding a gem from junior Gilberto Torres on the mound to improve to 16-5 overall and 9-1 in district. The Knights fall to 14-6-1 overall and 8-2 in district play. Gilberto Torres (Centennial, Jr) – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; also pitched 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K (earned the win) Nick Raitt (Centennial, So) – 1-for-3, 1 RBI Manny Grajeda (Centennial, Sr) – 1-for-2, 2 runs Cole Alons (Centennial, Jr) – 1-for-1, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 triple Sebastian Escapita (Organ Mountain, Sr) – 2-for-3 Eren De Leon (Organ Mountain, So) – 2-for-3 Eric Gomez (Organ Mountain, Sr) – 1-for-3

Las Cruces 6, Alamogordo 2 (7 innings)

Las Cruces jumped out early and never looked back, defeating Alamogordo 6-2 on Tuesday in District 3-5A action. The Bulldawgs scored four runs in the first inning and finished with 14 hits on the night to improve to 16-5 overall and 7-3 in district play. Alamogordo falls to 7-14 and remains winless in district at 0-10. Garrett Doil (Las Cruces, Sr) – 3-for-4 Xander Parra (Las Cruces, Sr) – 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 double; also pitched 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (earned the win) Danny Amaro (Las Cruces, Jr) – 2-for-4 Bubba Urenda (Las Cruces, Sr) – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double Diego Avila (Las Cruces, Sr) – 1-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI Devin Alba (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1-for-2, 2 RBIs Armando Gonzalez (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1-for-2, 1 run, 1 double

Join the Conversation