New Mexico High School Baseball Rankings - 5A (Week 9)

It’s that point in the season when the picture starts to clear—slightly. As district races intensify, especially in the brutally deep District 1-5A, we’ve expanded our rankings from 12 to 16 to recognize the growing number of playoff-caliber teams. Only two teams changed spots this week, with La Cueva and Carlsbad holding steady at the top. The final three weeks promise fireworks.
No. 1 La Cueva Bears (16-3, 4-0 2-5A)
The Bears continue to dominate District 2-5A, now winners of six straight. In their latest outing, they swept Eldorado in a doubleheader, 4-1 and 11-1. They’ve allowed just five runs in district play so far.