New Mexico High School Basketball 5A Preview and Predictions

Friday night in Week 12 of New Mexico high school basketball is packed with playoff implications, trap games, and statement opportunities for top teams.

Trap Game: Santa Fe (17-6) at Eldorado (10-13)

Santa Fe has earned a reputation as a top-8 team with a solid chance to run down the PIT ramp again, sitting at 6-1 in District 2-5A, tied for first. Eldorado, despite underperforming this season, is fighting for its postseason life and sits on the bubble. With the game in Albuquerque, can the Golden Eagles rise to the occasion? Demons senior Christian Herrera is the engine for Santa Fe, capable of finishing inside when their outside shooting cools off. Prediction: Santa Fe 68, Eldorado 60

Trap Game: Carlsbad (16-8) at Roswell (19-5)

Roswell is riding high after a massive win over Hobbs. Can Carlsbad capitalize on a potential letdown? The Cavemen need a statement win, and this is one of their few remaining chances. The first meeting was a close 47-44 win for Roswell. Can the Coyotes grind out another low-scoring victory? Prediction: Roswell 60, Carlsbad 49

Playoff Implications, Bubble Game: Cibola (16-7) at Rio Rancho (12-11)

Rio Rancho has struggled in district play at 1-6 and is in danger of missing the state tournament. Promising young players like sophomore Noah Lovato and juniors Kayden Decker and Jordan McNeely make the Rams dangerous, but pressure is mounting. Cibola’s sophomore point guard Elijah Martinez is quietly having a breakout season and just dropped 29 points on Albuquerque High. Where does he rank among District 1-5A’s best guards? Prediction: Rio Rancho 65, Cibola 63 (Grine's Upset Alert Game)

Statement Game: Volcano Vista (21-2) at Farmington (16-7)

Farmington is coming off a huge win over Cleveland earlier this week, with rising star Landon Begay leading the charge. Now they face their biggest challenge yet: the top-ranked team in New Mexico. Slowing down a team that boasts the state’s No. 1 and No. 2 players is a monumental task. Can Farmington shock the state? Prediction: Volcano Vista 76, Farmington 64

Flex Cam:

The favorites are expected to roll tonight, showing their dominance as we head into the final stretch of the season. Sandia has too much firepower for Manzano, while Los Lunas is in full rebuild mode and will have no answers for Albuquerque High. Cleveland is likely to take out their frustration after the Farmington loss on Piedra Vista, and La Cueva will remind us they’re a top-8 team by handling Capital. Finally, Hobbs should cruise past rival Clovis just days after the Roswell upset.