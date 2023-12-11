NMPreps Daily Team Rankings: This season, we are committed to providing real-time updates to the team rankings throughout the week. As teams secure victories or face defeats, our rankings will dynamically adjust, reflecting their current standing in the season based on the latest outcomes. Stay tuned for the most up-to-date team rankings throughout this exciting season. #nmpreps

In the dynamic landscape of New Mexico high school basketball's 4A division, Week Three brought about significant shifts in team rankings. Here's a concise summary of the updated standings:

1. Albuquerque Academy (4-0):

At the top, Albuquerque Academy asserted its dominance with victories over Bernalillo (76-33), St. Pius X (70-61), Belen (63-60), and Espanola (80-56).

2. Highland (4-0):

Highland continued its undefeated streak, triumphing over Centennial (60-57), Mayfield (67-49), Valley (70-57), and Sandia (78-75).

3. Valley (3-2):

Despite two losses, Valley secured wins against St. Pius X (51-48), Albuquerque (43-38), and Rio Rancho (78-50).

4. Hope Christian (1-1):

Hope Christian faced a single defeat against Eldorado (69-52) but rebounded with a win over Albuquerque (59-52).

5. Artesia (2-1):

Artesia showcased strength with victories over Lovington (51-38) and Deming (73-23), facing a sole loss to Rio Rancho (57-49) at the City of Champions Tournament in Artesia.

The standings further unfold, highlighting the competitive nature of 4A basketball in New Mexico. Each team strives to make its mark as the season progresses, setting the stage for thrilling matchups and potential upsets in the weeks to come.

