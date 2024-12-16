Published Dec 16, 2024
New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings: Week 4
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

BOYS BASKETBALL

Advertisement

NMPreps Top-20

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A