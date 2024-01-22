NMPreps Daily Team Rankings: This season, we are committed to providing real-time updates to the team rankings throughout the week. As teams secure victories or face defeats, our rankings will dynamically adjust, reflecting their current standing in the season based on the latest outcomes. Stay tuned for the most up-to-date team rankings throughout this exciting season. For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story Week 9 Monday Morning Rankings - January 22nd

Class 5A: Trio Holds Steady with Los Lunas Sliding

In Class 5A, Volcano Vista (17-1 overall), Cleveland (15-3 overall), and Organ Mountain (14-1) maintain their positions at 1, 2, and 3, respectively, as we enter week 9 of the New Mexico high school basketball season. Notable Movement: The primary shift this week involves Los Lunas (9-7), dropping out of the top ten following a road loss to Hobbs (7-12), 43-35. Hobbs gains ground in the rankings, moving up a couple of spots after the noteworthy victory. Other than this development, no significant shifts or outcomes are observed as teams gear up for District play. 5A Complete Rankings: #1-#27

Class 4A: Stability at the Top with Notable Shifts