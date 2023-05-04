New Mexico High School Football Best & Worst Case Scenario: Mayfield
NMPreps first look at every New Mexico high school football schedule leading up to the 2023 season. #nmpreps
MAYFIELD TROJANS
Aug 19 - Manzano - Wilson - 1:00 PM
Aug 25 - SANTA TERESA - FIELD OF DREAMS - 7:00 PM
Sep 1 - ORGAN MOUNTAIN - FIELD OF DREAMS - 7:00 PM
Sep 8 - Centennial - Field of Dreams - 7:00 PM
Sep 15 - LAS CRUCES - FIELD OF DREAMS - 7:00 PM
Sep 22 - Belen - Belen - 7:00 PM
Sep 29 - DEMING - FIELD OF DREAMS - 7:00 PM
Oct 12 - GODDARD - FIELD OF DREAMS - 7:00 PM
Oct 20 - Roswell - Wool Bowl - 7:00 PM
Oct 27 - Artesia - Bulldog Bowl - 7:00 PM