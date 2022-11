Saturday, November 5th (1:00 p.m.)

A rematch from a September 24th Dexter win, 18-12. Already expected to be the matchup to watch the fact that the two met this season will add to the excitement. That win for the Demons was the first of four straight wins that led them to an 8-seed. The Demons started the season 1-4 before then. Quarterback Kevin Villalobos (2024) and running back Kaesen George (2025) are the top players to watch on offense for the Demons. Villalobos has over 500-yards passing and 400-yards rushing. The Cobre Indians finished runner up in district play behind top-seed Socorro and will look to junior quarterback Caleb Martinez. Defense will lean on Eric Harrington (2024) and Gabe Gutierrez (2023).