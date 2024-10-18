Week 9 Thursday Recap: New Mexico High School Football

NMPreps brings you comprehensive coverage of Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, highlighting the standout performances and key moments from across the state. This article will be updated throughout the weekend as more results come in, so be sure to check back for the latest scores and recaps.#nmpreps

No. 1 La Cueva 42, Atrisco Heritage 6 – Final

Top-ranked La Cueva cruised past Atrisco Heritage in District 2-6A play. The Bears struck early, scoring with 8:07 left in the first quarter and never looked back. By the end of the third quarter, the game was firmly in La Cueva's control at 42-6. With the win, La Cueva improves to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 2-6A. Atrisco Heritage drops to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in district play.

No. 5 Las Cruces 59, No. 22 Alamogordo 7 – Final

The Las Cruces Bulldawgs made quick work of the Alamogordo Tigers on Thursday night, dominating in a 59-7 rout. The tone was set early as Las Cruces running back Daniel Amaro found the end zone just two plays into the game. Amaro's 20-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful extra point, gave the Bulldawgs a 7-0 lead with 9:52 left in the first quarter. Alamogordo struggled to gain momentum offensively, although quarterback Nathanael Best managed a 21-yard run that briefly put the Tigers in scoring position at the Las Cruces 19-yard line. However, the drive stalled, and Las Cruces regained control. Bulldawgs quarterback Isaiah Guardiola orchestrated a precise drive, connecting on a 29-yard pass and then finding a receiver on a dig route for another touchdown before the first quarter ended. Las Cruces led 14-0.

No. 13 Deming 44, Santa Teresa 12 – Final

In a District 2-5A matchup on Thursday night in the southwestern corner of the state, Deming dominated Santa Teresa with a 44-12 victory.

No. 15 Farmington 37, No. 25 Cibola 0 – Final

Farmington snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 37-0 victory over Cibola in District 1-6A play on Thursday night at Hutchison Stadium, thrilling the homecoming crowd. The Scorpions exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and added another touchdown in the second, along with a safety in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Highland 18, Belen 7 – Final

In a key District 1-5A matchup, the Highland Hornets leaned heavily on their star running back Amiri Mumba, whose big-play ability powered them to an 18-7 victory over the Belen Eagles at Milne Stadium.

Socorro 54, Cobre 0 – Final

In District 3-3A action, the Socorro Warriors dominated the Cobre Indians in a commanding 54-0 victory. By the end of the first quarter, Socorro had built a 21-0 lead behind two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.