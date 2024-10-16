New Mexico High School Football Thursday Preview & Predictions - Oct. 17​

The Scoop: The Las Cruces Bulldawgs, currently undefeated in district play, are looking to solidify their path to a district championship in 3-6A and position themselves for a deep postseason run. With an explosive offense averaging 41 points per game, they are led by sophomore quarterback Gunnar Guardiola, standout wide receiver Nate Libby, and star running back Daniel Amaro (Class of 2025), who has been a top contender for NMPreps' New Mexico Running Back of the Year. The Bulldawgs' high-powered offense will be a tough challenge for Alamogordo's defense, which has allowed an average of 36 points per game.

Alamogordo, meanwhile, is enduring a challenging season with just one win, relying heavily on their ground game. Dual-threat quarterback Nathanael Best (Class of 2026) has been the focal point of the Tigers' offense, contributing over 1,400 total yards (888 rushing, 604 passing) and 16 total touchdowns (9 passing). However, the Tigers' defense will be under pressure to contain Las Cruces' balanced attack, especially Amaro, who has been nearly unstoppable on the ground. Alamogordo has struggled in matchups against top district opponents, allowing 61 points against Centennial and 49 to Hobbs.

