Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview

Every game previewed. Week 9 is here, and with the playoffs looming, every game is crucial for teams looking to lock in district titles or secure key victories. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most intriguing matchups on Friday night across New Mexico.
Preview, Picks, and Predictions - EVERY GAME
Centennial (7-0) at Organ Mountain (4-4), 7 pm
Centennial enters this matchup undefeated and ranked #2 in the state, aiming to remain a top contender for the 6A title. Organ Mountain, despite showing improvement this season, faces an uphill battle. Centennial’s defense has been dominant all season, while Organ Mountain will need to execute flawlessly to keep this game competitive.
Prediction: Centennial 44, Organ Mountain 12
Favorite: Centennial, -22.5
Grine’s Pick: Centennial
Class 6A Preview and Predictions
Class 5A Preview and Predictions
Class 4A Preview and Predictions
Class 3A Preview and Predictions
Class 2A Preview and Predictions
Friday Schedule
Friday, Oct 18
6A
Centennial (7-0) at Organ Mountain (4-4), 7pm
Cleveland (6-1) at Piedra Vista (1-6), 7pm
Clovis (0-7) at Hobbs (3-4), 7pm
Eldorado (4-3) at Albuquerque (4-3), 7pm
Los Lunas (4-2) at Santa Fe (2-5), 7pm
Volcano Vista (6-1) at Rio Rancho (5-2), 7pm
West Mesa (4-3) at Sandia (3-4), 7pm
5A
Lovington (5-2) at Gadsden (5-2), 6pm
Mayfield (3-4) at Goddard (2-5), 7pm
Miyamura (4-3) at Capital (2-5), 7pm
Roswell (5-1) at Artesia (5-2), 7pm
4A
Albuquerque Academy (3-4) at Silver (2-6), 7pm
Bernalillo (7-0) at Bloomfield (6-0), 6pm
Kirtland Central (1-6) at Taos (4-3), 6pm
Manzano (5-2) at Valencia (5-2), 7pm
St. Pius X (5-2) at Chaparral (3-5), 7pm
3A
Crownpoint (3-4) at Shiprock (0-6), 7pm
Dexter (8-0) at Hot Springs (4-3), 7pm
Pojoaque Valley (4-3) at Santa Fe Indian (1-6), 7pm
Ruidoso (1-6) at NMMI (5-2), 7pm
Tohatchi (4-3) at Wingate (2-6), 7pm
Zuni (2-5) at Thoreau (4-2), 7pm
2A
Capitan (0-6) at Raton (3-4), 7pm
Estancia (0-7) at Legacy Academy (7-0), 7pm
Jal (2-5) at Loving (5-3), 7pm
Laguna-Acoma (2-4) at Newcomb (4-3), 7pm
McCurdy (5-2) at Cuba (2-5), 7pm
Navajo Prep (4-2) at Hozho Academy (4-3), 7pm
Santa Rosa (4-3) at Tucumcari (2-5), 7pm
Tularosa (5-3) at Eunice (5-2), 7pm
8-Man/6-Man
Elida (5-3) at Dora (3-3), 7pm
Escalante (3-5) at Clayton (5-2), 7pm
Fort Sumner/House (6-0) at Cloudcroft (1-5), 7pm
Grady (7-1) at Floyd (1-5), 1pm
Logan (7-0) at Roy/Mosquero (5-2), 7pm
Lordsburg (4-3) at Melrose (8-0), 6pm
Northwest (0-3) at Dulce (3-4), 7pm
Pine Hill (2-4) at Navajo Pine (3-4), 7pm
Ramah (0-7) at Alamo Navajo (2-6), 7pm