Published Oct 18, 2024
Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Every game previewed. Week 9 is here, and with the playoffs looming, every game is crucial for teams looking to lock in district titles or secure key victories. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most intriguing matchups on Friday night across New Mexico.

Preview, Picks, and Predictions - EVERY GAME

Centennial (7-0) at Organ Mountain (4-4), 7 pm

Centennial enters this matchup undefeated and ranked #2 in the state, aiming to remain a top contender for the 6A title. Organ Mountain, despite showing improvement this season, faces an uphill battle. Centennial’s defense has been dominant all season, while Organ Mountain will need to execute flawlessly to keep this game competitive.

Prediction: Centennial 44, Organ Mountain 12

Favorite: Centennial, -22.5

Grine’s Pick: Centennial

Friday Schedule

Friday, Oct 18

6A

Centennial (7-0) at Organ Mountain (4-4), 7pm

Cleveland (6-1) at Piedra Vista (1-6), 7pm

Clovis (0-7) at Hobbs (3-4), 7pm

Eldorado (4-3) at Albuquerque (4-3), 7pm

Los Lunas (4-2) at Santa Fe (2-5), 7pm

Volcano Vista (6-1) at Rio Rancho (5-2), 7pm

West Mesa (4-3) at Sandia (3-4), 7pm

5A

Lovington (5-2) at Gadsden (5-2), 6pm

Mayfield (3-4) at Goddard (2-5), 7pm

Miyamura (4-3) at Capital (2-5), 7pm

Roswell (5-1) at Artesia (5-2), 7pm

4A

Albuquerque Academy (3-4) at Silver (2-6), 7pm

Bernalillo (7-0) at Bloomfield (6-0), 6pm

Kirtland Central (1-6) at Taos (4-3), 6pm

Manzano (5-2) at Valencia (5-2), 7pm

St. Pius X (5-2) at Chaparral (3-5), 7pm

3A

Crownpoint (3-4) at Shiprock (0-6), 7pm

Dexter (8-0) at Hot Springs (4-3), 7pm

Pojoaque Valley (4-3) at Santa Fe Indian (1-6), 7pm

Ruidoso (1-6) at NMMI (5-2), 7pm

Tohatchi (4-3) at Wingate (2-6), 7pm

Zuni (2-5) at Thoreau (4-2), 7pm

2A

Capitan (0-6) at Raton (3-4), 7pm

Estancia (0-7) at Legacy Academy (7-0), 7pm

Jal (2-5) at Loving (5-3), 7pm

Laguna-Acoma (2-4) at Newcomb (4-3), 7pm

McCurdy (5-2) at Cuba (2-5), 7pm

Navajo Prep (4-2) at Hozho Academy (4-3), 7pm

Santa Rosa (4-3) at Tucumcari (2-5), 7pm

Tularosa (5-3) at Eunice (5-2), 7pm

8-Man/6-Man

Elida (5-3) at Dora (3-3), 7pm

Escalante (3-5) at Clayton (5-2), 7pm

Fort Sumner/House (6-0) at Cloudcroft (1-5), 7pm

Grady (7-1) at Floyd (1-5), 1pm

Logan (7-0) at Roy/Mosquero (5-2), 7pm

Lordsburg (4-3) at Melrose (8-0), 6pm

Northwest (0-3) at Dulce (3-4), 7pm

Pine Hill (2-4) at Navajo Pine (3-4), 7pm

Ramah (0-7) at Alamo Navajo (2-6), 7pm

