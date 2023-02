(2A): The Chiefs went 2-8 overall (0-3 district) last season with both of those wins coming against JV-teams. They struggled on both ends of the football being outscored 85-348 during the 2022 campaign. The good news is if both Angelo Rocha (2024/QB) and Landyn Hiles (2026/RB) return on offense it will provide them experience and talent.

