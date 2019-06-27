New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Artesia High School (5A)
NMPreps.com's spring rankings for the 2019 New Mexico high school football season. These rankings are the first look leading up to our 2019 preseason coverage.
ARTESIA BULLDOGS
|Head Coach: Rex Henderson
|
2018 Record: 7-5 Overall, 2-1 District
|
2018 Post Season: Semifinals (Lost, Roswell 48-42); Quarterfinals (Won, Piedra Vista 39-20)
|
3-Year Trend
2017: 11-2 (State Champions)
2016: 10-3 (State Runner Up)
2015: 12-1 (State Champions)