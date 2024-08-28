PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVJUUjVKRFE4UlgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

New Mexico High School Football Schedule & Scores

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

New Mexico high school football scores, schedule, and more—all season long! New Mexico high school football is back, and NMPreps is your ultimate source for all the action! Stay with NMPreps for live, up-to-date reports on every game from every corner of the state. Whether you're tracking your favorite team or just keeping up with the latest in New Mexico high school football, NMPreps is your go-to destination all season long. #nmpreps @NMPreps

Week 2 New Mexico High School Football Scores

Thursday, August 29th

Carlsbad at Goddard, 7pm

Carrizozo at Dora, 7pm

Grants at St. Pius X, 7pm

JV Team at Capitan, 7pm

Mountain View, TX at Santa Teresa, 7pm

Newcomb at Santa Fe Indian, 7pm

NMSD at Floyd, 3pm

Sandia at Cibola, 7pm

Friday, August 30th

Alamogordo at Roswell, 7pm

Artesia at Hobbs, 7pm

Aztec at Miyamura, 7pm

Belen at Santa Fe, 7pm

Bloomfield at Piedra Vista, 7pm

Cuba at Espanola Valley, 7pm

Del Norte at Albuquerque Academy, 7pm

Dexter at West Las Vegas, 6pm

Estancia at Eunice, 7pm

Farmington at Durango, CO, 7pm

Fort Sumner/House at Mescalero Apache, 7pm

Gadsden at Valencia, 7pm

Gateway Christian at Escalante, 7pm

Grady at Animas, 7pm

Hatch Valley at Chaparral, 7pm

Highland at Bernalillo, 7pm

Hondo Valley at Elida, 7pm

Jal at Santa Rosa, 7pm

Laguna-Acoma at Zuni, 7pm

Lamar, CO at Raton, 7pm

Las Cruces at Volcano Vista, 7pm

Lordsburg at Cloudcroft, 6pm

Los Alamos at Taos, 7pm

Los Lunas at Cleveland, 7pm

Loving at NMMI, 7pm

Lovington at Portales, 7pm

Melrose at Mancos CO, 4pm

Montezuma-Cortez CO at Crownpoint, 7pm

Moriarty at Shiprock, 6pm

Mountainair at Logan, 7pm

Navajo Prep at Wingate, 7pm

Organ Mountain at Deming, 7pm

Pagosa Springs CO at Kirtland Central, 7pm

Pojoaque Valley at Hot Springs, 7pm

Rio Grande at Manzano, 7pm

Rio Rancho at Clovis, 7pm

Socorro at Thoreau, 7pm

St. Michael's at Capital, 7pm

Tatum at Ramah, 6pm

Texico at Bovina, TX, 6pm

Tularosa at Ruidoso, 7pm

Valley at Albuquerque, 7pm

West Mesa at Mayfield, 7pm

Saturday, August 31st

Centennial at Atrisco Heritage, 1pm

Dulce at Questa, 2pm

Gallup at Silver, 6pm

La Cueva at Pinnacle, AZ, 5pm

Legacy Academy at Hope Christian, 11am

Mesilla Valley Christian at Magdalena, 1pm

Robertson at Cobre, 1pm

Tucumcari at Hozho Academy, 2pm

Turpin, OK at Clayton, 1pm

New Mexico High School Football Coverage

New Mexico High School Football Rankings for Week 2

New Mexico High School Football Top Players from Week 1

New Mexico High School Football Ranking All 60 Games for Week 2

More Scores

Week 1 Scores

