New Mexico high school football scores, schedule, and more—all season long! New Mexico high school football is back, and NMPreps is your ultimate source for all the action! Stay with NMPreps for live, up-to-date reports on every game from every corner of the state. Whether you're tracking your favorite team or just keeping up with the latest in New Mexico high school football, NMPreps is your go-to destination all season long. #nmpreps @NMPreps