New Mexico High School Football Schedule & Scores
New Mexico high school football scores, schedule, and more—all season long!
Week 2 New Mexico High School Football Scores
Thursday, August 29th
Carlsbad at Goddard, 7pm
Carrizozo at Dora, 7pm
Grants at St. Pius X, 7pm
JV Team at Capitan, 7pm
Mountain View, TX at Santa Teresa, 7pm
Newcomb at Santa Fe Indian, 7pm
NMSD at Floyd, 3pm
Sandia at Cibola, 7pm
Friday, August 30th
Alamogordo at Roswell, 7pm
Artesia at Hobbs, 7pm
Aztec at Miyamura, 7pm
Belen at Santa Fe, 7pm
Bloomfield at Piedra Vista, 7pm
Cuba at Espanola Valley, 7pm
Del Norte at Albuquerque Academy, 7pm
Dexter at West Las Vegas, 6pm
Estancia at Eunice, 7pm
Farmington at Durango, CO, 7pm
Fort Sumner/House at Mescalero Apache, 7pm
Gadsden at Valencia, 7pm
Gateway Christian at Escalante, 7pm
Grady at Animas, 7pm
Hatch Valley at Chaparral, 7pm
Highland at Bernalillo, 7pm
Hondo Valley at Elida, 7pm
Jal at Santa Rosa, 7pm
Laguna-Acoma at Zuni, 7pm
Lamar, CO at Raton, 7pm
Las Cruces at Volcano Vista, 7pm
Lordsburg at Cloudcroft, 6pm
Los Alamos at Taos, 7pm
Los Lunas at Cleveland, 7pm
Loving at NMMI, 7pm
Lovington at Portales, 7pm
Melrose at Mancos CO, 4pm
Montezuma-Cortez CO at Crownpoint, 7pm
Moriarty at Shiprock, 6pm
Mountainair at Logan, 7pm
Navajo Prep at Wingate, 7pm
Organ Mountain at Deming, 7pm
Pagosa Springs CO at Kirtland Central, 7pm
Pojoaque Valley at Hot Springs, 7pm
Rio Grande at Manzano, 7pm
Rio Rancho at Clovis, 7pm
Socorro at Thoreau, 7pm
St. Michael's at Capital, 7pm
Tatum at Ramah, 6pm
Texico at Bovina, TX, 6pm
Tularosa at Ruidoso, 7pm
Valley at Albuquerque, 7pm
West Mesa at Mayfield, 7pm
Saturday, August 31st
Centennial at Atrisco Heritage, 1pm
Dulce at Questa, 2pm
Gallup at Silver, 6pm
La Cueva at Pinnacle, AZ, 5pm
Legacy Academy at Hope Christian, 11am
Mesilla Valley Christian at Magdalena, 1pm
Robertson at Cobre, 1pm
Tucumcari at Hozho Academy, 2pm
Turpin, OK at Clayton, 1pm
New Mexico High School Football Coverage
