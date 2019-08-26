New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings - Week 2
NMPreps.com's Monday Morning team rankings in New Mexico high school football for the week of August 26th - August 31st.
Related: Week 1
NEW MEXICO TOP-25
No. 1 Cleveland High School (1-0): Beat Onate, 50-0. Up Next: at El Paso Franklin (TX) (Fri).
No. 2 Volcano Vista High School (1-0): Beat La Cueva, 35-26. Up Next: Del Norte. (Thurs)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news